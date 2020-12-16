‘We want to work’: Anne Arundel restaurant workers, owners rally as judge temporarily blocks shutdown

Early in the rally, held in the parking lot outside Sullivan’s Cove, the crowd was informed that a county judge had temporarily blocked County Executive Steuart Pittman’s ban on indoor dining that had been set to go into effect at 5 p.m. Pittman had announced he would halt both indoor and outdoor dining for four weeks until Jan. 13 before loosening the rules slightly Wednesday morning to allow outdoor dining in tents with at least 50% open siding.