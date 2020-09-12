Sept. 12: Anne Arundel adds 79 coronavirus cases as positivity rate continues decline to 4.15%

Anne Arundel County added 79 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday as the seven-day rolling positivity rate fell from 4.26% on Friday to 4.15% on Saturday, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.
At least 229 people have died from the disease, data shows. An additional 11 people are believed to have died from the disease but were never tested. There have been 9,065 coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel County.
The department previously reported 230 Anne Arundel deaths on Friday. A spokesperson for MDH could be reached immediately for comment.
Across the state, 809 more people were confirmed to have the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 115,533. Eight more people have died of the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,693. The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is now 3.72%, down slightly from Friday.
The data reflects the latest 33,303 tests processed in Maryland, of more than 2 million total tests.
Glen Burnie ZIP code 21061 has the highest number of cases, with the county reporting 925, and the state reporting 1,012 cases.
Annapolis ZIP code 21403 has the second-highest number of cases, with the county reporting 819 and the state reporting 877 cases.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Saturday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 735 (828)
- Annapolis (21403): 819 (877)
- Annapolis (21405): 10 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 201 (236)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 193 (281)
- Brooklyn (21225): 193 (685)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 22 (24)
- Crofton (21114): 211 (290)
- Crownsville (21032): 82 (123)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (89)
- Davidsonville (21035): 52 (61)
- Deale (20751): 24 (23)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (66)
- Edgewater (21037): 247 (334)
- Fort Meade (20755): (49)
- Friendship (20758): 3 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 3 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 113 (177)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 518 (623)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 925 (1012)
- Hanover (21076): 291 (370)
- Harmans (21077): 6 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 27(28)
- Jessup (20794): 32 (686)
- Laurel (20724): 464 (491)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 108 (141)
- Lothian (20711): 134 (141)
- Millersville (21108): 189 (209)
- Naval Academy (21402): (14)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (37)
- Odenton (21113): 407 (439)
- Owings (20736): 0 (68)
- Pasadena (21122): 674 (725)
- Riva (21140): 19 (24)
- Severn (21144): 493 (528)
- Severna Park (21146): 261 (324)
- Shady Side (20764): 33 (34)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 10 (10)
- West River (20778): 23 (23)