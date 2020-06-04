Fresh Food Fridays moves to the Pascal Senior Activity Center to help seniors amid coronavirus

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities is moving to the Pascal Senior Activity Center due to demand, officials said.
Boxes of fresh produce will be in limited supply and pickups will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Officials said demand prompted to use the Pascal Senior Activity Center this week. Sites change weekly, according to a media release by the county. The senior center is at 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie.
“This is a great example of government and non-profit organizations partnering together to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Executive Steuart Pittman in a statement. “Thank you to the Department of Aging and Disabilities and other county departments that helped create this innovative program - we look forward to distributing fresh food on Fridays throughout the summer.”
These fresh produce boxes are helping local farmers as well as the people receiving them.
“This USDA program is vital to our local farmers and distributors who have been impacted by restaurant and other food service closures,” said executive director of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Susan Thomas in a statement. “This initiative further serves the community by providing healthy food to individuals most at risk for COVID-19.”