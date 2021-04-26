Three Anne Arundel senior centers will open for appointment-only classes

Three Anne Arundel County senior centers will open with limited capacity next week.
The Annapolis Senior Activity Center on South Villa Avenue, the Pasadena Senior Activity Center on Mountain Road and the Pascal Senior Activity Center on Dorsey Road will open on May 3 for people who pre-register online for in-person appointments.
Center members can sign up for Anne Arundel Community College classes, exercise classes, educational seminars and arts and crafts beginning Monday, April 26 by going to aacounty.org/aging.
Precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19 will still be in place. People arriving at the centers for programs must wear masks and social distance. Food and drink are not allowed inside the centers during the initial opening, but bottled water will be available on-site and people who need to eat for medical reasons can do so. Visitors will need to complete a health self-assessment upon arrival.
In-person classes are by appointment only for now, but center members can still participate in online programs. Sign up for the aging department’s monthly virtual programming newsletter at aacounty.org/departments/aging-and-disabilities/newsletter-signup.
The centers will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The centers will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays for food distribution.
To monitor updates on the senior center reopening, go to aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4464. For transportation to and from the centers, call 410-222-4464. Teletype users can call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.