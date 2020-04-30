ReOpen Maryland protesters against stay-at-home restrictions plan drive across state Saturday

After rallying in Annapolis, some Marylanders angry with government restrictions aimed at curbing the novel coronavirus have planned a multi-jurisdictional caravan Saturday.
A Facebook group dubbed ReOpen Maryland arranged its second event, after its first rally clogged the streets of Annapolis April 18. This time, they say they’re driving from Frederick to Salisbury to display their frustrations. The group says protesters will abide by social distancing guidelines by staying in their vehicles.
The group now touts the support of a handful of Republican lawmakers from the State House and Congress, who are slated to address protesters Saturday at a rally kick-off in Frederick, a lunch break in Kent Island and a grand finale in Salisbury, according to the group’s Facebook event.
ReOpen Maryland says participants are to assemble at 9:30 a.m. at Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Mall, where Del. Dan Cox, R-Carroll and Frederick counties, is expected give remarks. Cox has written the governor asking him to lift restrictions.
The group says the caravan will drive down I-70 East to 695 to Route 97 to Route 50, which they will continue on over the Bay Bridge and all the way to Salisbury.
At 11:30 a.m., the group says participants are to stop for a fast-food lunch on Kent Island, where Del. Warren Miller, R-Howard County, will speak.
In Salisbury, Maryland’s lone Republican member of Congress, Rep. Andy Harris will give a speech at The Centre at approximately 2:30 p.m.
ReOpen Maryland brands itself as a grassroots organization and claims to have garnered the support of some 20,000 residents. The members’ frustration targets restrictions instituted by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the respiratory virus.
Hogan has ordered that Marylanders stay in their homes. Before that, he outlawed large gatherings and closed public schools and nonessential businesses, like golf courses and nail salons.