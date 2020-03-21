Anne Arundel County schools add nine more meal sites, bringing total to 60 during coronavirus shutdown

Anne Arundel County Public Schools has expanded its daily meal program for students with nine new sites, bringing the total number of sites serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to 60.
Meals are free for children ages 2 years to 18-years old. Food is served from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the 37 school sites. The other 23 sites have listed hours. Other sites can be found here.
MacArthur Middle School is no longer a meals site. Children who used that site should visit Meade Middle School next week.
The new sites will open Monday and are listed below:
- Broadneck High School
- Chesapeake High School
- Crofton Middle School
- Northeast High School
- Odenton Elementary School
- Pasadena Elementary School
- South River High School
- Lyons Creek Mobile Home Community
- Boone’s Mobile Estates
“I struggle to find the appropriate words to adequately describe the work our Food and Nutrition Services team does,” Superintendent George Arlotto said in a statement. “They are continually seeking ways to serve more children and enable those children to continue to be well-fed with nutritious and delicious meals. We have served nearly 25,000 children more than 74,200 meals in the first five days of this program, and that is just simply #AACPSAwesome.”
A complete list of meal sites can be found at www.aacps.org/mealpickup.