Anne Arundel County schools add nine more meal sites, bringing total to 60 during coronavirus shutdown

“I struggle to find the appropriate words to adequately describe the work our Food and Nutrition Services team does,” Superintendent George Arlotto said in a statement. “They are continually seeking ways to serve more children and enable those children to continue to be well-fed with nutritious and delicious meals. We have served nearly 25,000 children more than 74,200 meals in the first five days of this program, and that is just simply #AACPSAwesome.”