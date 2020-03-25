Gambrills man runs 100 miles after his race was canceled due to coronavirus

Brendan Wills would rather run 100 miles in less than 24 hours than quarantine himself at home.
That’s exactly what he did last weekend, running almost four consecutive marathons in 22 hours.
When the 46-year-old Gambrills man heard the Blackbeard’s Revenge 100 mile race he signed up for was canceled for coronavirus concerns, he decided to run the race anyway. Since he wouldn’t be racing in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail would have to do.
“It was something I started, I trained for it, I worked for it and I wanted to see it to the end,” Wills said. “I’ve done hundreds of races and I’ve never not finished one I started."
Wills parked his truck at the Park and Ride on Jones Station Road around 8 p.m. Friday night and started running in four mile loops through the trail’s Pasadena area and East West Highway until he finished Saturday at 6 p.m.
The night went from warm, to hot, to suddenly cold and rainy. Wills went through four pairs of shoes and multiple pairs of clothes. He would stop at his truck for about 30 minutes at a time to change and snack on bacon, cookies, bananas, Pringles and energy gel packets.
Instead of running with fellow competitors, Wills’ friends and family joined him in shifts on the trail to keep his spirits up. His wife, Christy, 10-year-old daughter Samantha and 8-year-old son Jacob would join him for a couple hours at a time, along with wrestlers from the Pasadena Buccaneers team Wills coaches.
Jesse Buppert joined Wills for a shift he called “the dark hours.” From midnight to 5 p.m. as the sweltering heat turned into a cold, steady rain, Wills and Buppert listened to the bullfrogs and followed the light of their headlamps for about 22 miles.
“I figured he would have plenty of people with him throughout the day time. I guess I just figured if I could help him out or play a role that would be the best time for me to do it,” Buppert said.
“I didn’t want him to be out there by himself at that time of day. Besides the fact that it’s the middle of the night, running in the darkness like that can be kind of lonely and your mind can wander quite a bit.”
It was during this shift, around Wills’ 23rd mile, that the self doubt started creeping in. Buppert would talk about topics like football or their kids while playing bands like Pearl Jam and Soundgarden to distract Wills. But he also understood when his friend needed silence.
“A lot of times I just spent it running next to him,” Buppert said. “Quiet time is good, doing whatever his mind wants to do. If I thought he was struggling I would try to get his mind off of it.”
After Buppert’s shift ended, he went home, crawled into bed, had breakfast with his kids and went back to the trail to run Wills’ last seven miles with him.
“I figured, ‘What the heck, I’ll come back and watch him finish this thing off,’” Buppert said. “He’s a pretty tough dude. I never had any doubt he would finish.”
By this time, Wills had hit his stride. When the sun came up, he felt rejuvenated. At mile 80, he stopped feeling sore and realized there was light at the end of the tunnel. By mile 85, he started to enjoy the run again. A small crowd formed — forgetting social distancing in the excitement — to watch him finish.
Now, he has a new challenge: quarantining.
“I’m not the type of guy who can just lay around, so this is going to be the hard part,” Wills said.