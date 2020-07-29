Anne Arundel County promised coronavirus enforcement, but the rules aren’t the same for everyone

In mid-March, when businesses and schools began closing due to the coronavirus pandemic, students from across the country began to worry they may have to forgo time-honored celebratory traditions like proms and graduations.
Fears were confirmed as the situation worsened — proms were canceled, goodbyes were postponed indefinitely and in-person graduations were swapped for Zoom ceremonies. After officials announced earlier in the week that schools would not be in person this fall, a group of seniors at Southern High School in Deale received a surprise from a group of parents: A pandemic prom.
The prom took place less than 24 hours after new coronavirus restrictions took effect in Anne Arundel County, part of an ongoing government response to rising case counts, positivity rates, and hospitalizations across the county and state. The new order prohibited indoor social gatherings of more than 25 people; outdoor social gatherings of more than 50 people; and vowed to crack down on enforcement in businesses.
But there are exceptions based on how businesses and events are classified. The prom wasn’t classified as a party. And casinos aren’t a bar or restaurant so can serve alcohol later.
Joanne Stokes, who lives near the prom venue, said she was shocked the county allowed the prom after the announcement of increasing cases and tightened restrictions.
“How does the coronavirus know the difference?” Stokes asked. “You can get just as sick either way.”
The prom didn’t violate pandemic orders because it took place at a private business and was not classified as a party. Patronizing a private business is not subject to the social gathering cap, and parent organizers cleared the plan with County Executive Steuart Pittman’s office and the county attorney days before, said Pittman’s senior adviser Chris Trumbauer.
Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman concurred with the county attorney’s interpretation the prom was allowed to take place.
“First of all, you don’t have to have a gathering, but if you choose to do that, you need to be able to put into place the safety for safety precautions needed to do that,” Kalyanaraman said. “We’re in a better position to have a business or business-type entity be able to control those factors. Much better than folks (who) decided to throw backyard barbecue or do whatever they want.”
The prom took place at Honey’s Harvest Farm in Lothian, an organic farm with a large barn space. Anna Chaney, the owner of the farm, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. It was catered by the neighboring Herrington’s On The Bay.
Recent Southern High School graduate Emma Mackiewicz said in a Facebook message to The Capital that she felt safe the whole time.
She said about 100 students attended the prom. It was only for students who were seniors during the 2019-2020 school year who recently graduated, but their dates did not have to be seniors, she said.
“I was very happy with how organized and how socially distant everything was,” Mackiewicz said. “We were apart but still able to have an amazing time with others and our dates for one last goodbye.”
Students had masks, but only wore them when they were close to many others, she said. Students also had their temperatures checked at the door.
Mackiewicz said the prom was planned about a month in advance by parents and family members. A parent who identified herself as an organizer of the prom declined to comment.
Casinos exempt from alcohol curfew
Pittman recently scaled back reopenings to limit gatherings late into the evening. The county mandated bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m.
But casinos are not subject to this order and can continue serving alcohol and operating beyond the curfew.
“They’re not a restaurant,” Kalyanaraman said. “They are regulated separately.”
He said the Department of Health has been working closely with Live! Casino and Hotel to address concerns, ensure safety protocols are being met, and on any contact tracing needs. After a months-long closure, the casino reopened in late June at a limited capacity. Its website states both of its bars are closed to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Drinks are served to people actively playing table games, slots or poker.
Dutch market closure
On Friday afternoon, hours before the new order took effect in Anne Arundel County, Department of Health inspectors shut down the Pennsylvania Dutch Market in Annapolis after three prior warnings for violating the order to wear masks.
Kalyanaraman said the shut down was not related to the new order but for failing to fix issues after multiple warnings of employees not wearing masks.
The owner of market’s restaurant section said at least 80 employees will be affected by the closure and a significant amount of food could be wasted.
Before the market can reopen to the public, it must submit a plan addressing all violations, according to the Department of Health. The department must approve the plan before reopening.
Enforcement on buses
The county’s new regulations came with a warning: enforcement will be stricter with fewer warnings.
Terrance Trotman, 51, believes the county still needs to improve enforcement of the mandates, particularly of the requirement that all residents wear masks in indoor public spaces.
Trotman takes the bus to work every day at a child care center about an hour away from his home. He said he regularly is riding with other passengers not wearing face coverings.
County officials said many of the county buses are operated by a third party, and drivers are responsible for enforcing local health mandates. Officials said they had not previously heard of violations in the bus system.
Trotman worries that drivers aren’t enforcing the mask order because they’ve heard stories of violence or verbal abuse for asking customers to wear masks. He suggested spot checks by inspectors or police at bus stops as an alternative, because he is uneasy about being in close quarters with people who are not wearing masks.
Trotman said he worries about missing work if he becomes sick, infecting children or coworkers at his job. He bought unused disposable masks and offered them to unmasked bus riders to mitigate his concerns.
They declined his offer, he said.
“It makes me feel unsafe,” Trotman said. “It seems like they have disregard for not only themselves but for other people. It’s like they are bucking authority, and it is a shame.”