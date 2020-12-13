‘They’re walking us off a cliff’: Anne Arundel restaurant workers worry as new coronavirus restrictions loom

Marcela Vargas’ children usually send letters to Santa Claus asking for gifts.
A single mom balancing usually more than 50-hour workweeks in the kitchen at Park Tavern in Severna Park with caring for her five children, she somehow manages to make them a traditional Mexican holiday dinner with tamales, and grant some of their Christmas wishes.
This year is likely to look different, as Vargas is one of the thousands of restaurant workers in Anne Arundel County facing employment reduction with Christmas just two weeks away.
Taking a break Saturday, just days before dining at restaurants is shut down altogether for four weeks, Vargas said she is not only worried about how she’s going to buy presents for her children but how she is going to pay her bills. She hasn’t told her children, who range in age from 8 months to 16 years old, what is going on, and doesn’t know how or when she will.
If she had an audience with elected officials calling the shots, Vargas said she would ask them to reconsider the restaurant closure. “Think twice,” she said.
County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Thursday that the county would prohibit indoor and outdoor dining for four weeks as part of a broader set of restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus from spreading before it overwhelms hospitals. The changes go into effect Wednesday.
Greg Keating, one of the owners of Park Tavern, said he understands that Pittman and public health officials have to take measures to address the spread of the virus, but he points to the way restaurant employees, his employees included, will suffer as proof that this is not the right way to handle it.
“We want to solve the problem too, but we don’t think we are the problem,” Keating said. “They have rent to pay and families to feed.”
Fellow owner Donald Kelley agreed.
“It’s 10 days before Christmas and they are not going to have any income coming in.”
Fourteen employees bustled around the restaurant Saturday afternoon, taking orders and delivering drinks. Next Saturday, after the new restrictions take effect Wednesday, Keating said there will be just four workers outside the kitchen.
Restaurants will be allowed to provide carryout and delivery service, but Keating and other restaurant owners said it’s not the same.
Many restaurant employees make less than $4 per hour, with the expectation that they make up the rest of their pay in tips. Without in-person service and the high volume of customers that restaurants typically expect to see during the holiday season, it will likely be impossible to make up the difference.
Pittman has said he understands why people are upset, and that he agrees that it is not fair for restaurant owners and employees to bear the brunt of the restrictions. As many restaurant owners and employees pointed out, public health officials believe private family and social gatherings are to blame for much of the spread, but that every strategy should be employed to stop transmission of the virus.
“Even if we stopped all the family gatherings we would still want to push numbers down so the restaurants are a significant factor,” Pittman said.
Park Tavern has taken a common approach of asking employees about their situation to determine how to prioritize hours, Keating said.
But college students and young people who live with their parents and can easily take the time off without pay make up only a small percentage of the staff. Many employees have built careers in the restaurant industry, and need to continue working to provide for their families.
At Sullivan’s Cove restaurant in Severna Park, manager Rich Hudson said they will take a similar approach. Some may be furloughed, and others will stay on the schedule but have their hours reduced.
“It is what it is,” he said. “We’ll endure it. We’ll get through it together. We have no other choice.”
At La Posta Pizzeria in Severna Park, owner Charlie Priola said he’s going to give his employees their Christmas bonuses out of his own pocket because the restaurant doesn’t have the money for it. He said he hasn’t taken a paycheck in nine months.
“Everyone is starving for cash,” Priola said of his employees. “It’s not good for these families.”
Anthony Clark, whose Irish Restaurant Group owns several restaurants in the area including Brian Boru in Severna Park and Galway Bay in Annapolis, said he had an employee crying in his office this week after the closure was announced.
“We feel like we are being persecuted as an industry without due cause,” he said.
Darrin McAlister, a bartender at Park Tavern who has been in the industry for two decades, said the uncertainty is the scariest part.
Pittman’s closure of restaurants has a four-week expiration date, but there’s no guarantee it won’t be extended if the status of the coronavirus has not improved.
McAlister’s been at Park Tavern since it opened in 2014, the last of the original bartenders from opening day who still works there. He went from making between $1,200 and $1,500 per week with tips before the pandemic to about $400 with carryout service only and part-time hours.
His eyes filled with tears when he said the uncertainty is the scariest part.
Latest Coronavirus
“It’s wrong and it’s different this time,” McAlister said. “They’re walking us off a cliff.”