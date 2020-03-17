Time for one more meal out till the coronavirus pandemic ends. Where did Annapolis eat Monday?

Rubina Rundhawa’s eyes grew as big as the plate of fettuccine alfredo in front of her. She realized it would be her final meal at a restaurant for the foreseeable future.
“This is the last one?” she asked in shock.
Rundhawa was treating her son, Gohar, and his girlfriend, Ami Juni, to lunch outside at Middletons Tavern when they got the news.
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all Maryland restaurants and bars to shut down after 5 p.m. Monday, with the exception of drive-through, carryout and delivery service.
For his final meal out during the pandemic, St. John’s College student Leo Lin decided to visit his friend at Nano Asian Dining. He was the only customer in the restaurant at 1 p.m. Monday.
“The dining hall is all right, but I prefer the food here,” Lin said.
When Kate Miko heard restaurants were shutting down, she headed to Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls.
“We had been eating at home to save money because you don’t know what’s to come, but I saw the announcement and thought, ‘Time to splurge,’” Miko said.
A steady stream of customers filled the eatery at the same time Lin ate his crispy beef in the empty Nanos across the street.
Rust Kurtov, vice president of operations for the national chain, said he was more nervous about someone stealing the giant hand sanitizer pump sitting next to the tip jar than the tip jar itself. He’s also nervous about his other restaurants having to shut down.
“I’m sure it’s coming for other states,” he said.
Shannon Creech and Stephanie Ward enjoyed the last few hours of Chick & Ruth’s Delly being open with milkshakes and pickles. The restaurant already provides takeout is going to expand delivery, owner Keith Jones said.
“Now’s the best time to go on a diet,” Ward said.
Shayna Berman, Emely Santos and Jarin Peterson drove to Annapolis from Rockville to get crab cakes at Dock Street Bar and Grill — the best in the state, according to them. The women said they’ll likely be ordering a lot of delivery from now on.
“Honestly, I have no idea what I’m going to do,” Berman said. “I have to learn how to cook.”
Monica Alvarado wants to help people like Berman. The owner of Bread and Butter Kitchen in Eastport is making meals-to-go with people who don’t know how to cook in mind.
“We do all the cooking. You just have to heat it up. Hopefully, that helps,” Alvarado said. “I think there’s a lot of people who don’t even cook who are freaking out.”
She’s freaking out too. Alvarado offered employees two weeks of paid time off but she doesn’t know how she’ll support them or herself if the shutdown lasts longer.
“It’s really scary,” Alvarado said. “We’re trying to round out the revenue that we’re going to be losing — that we’re already losing.”
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he’s going to advocate for people living paycheck to paycheck whose jobs are affected by the shutdown.
“These are unprecedented times, but we have to be mindful of a lot of hourly people we just put on the street,” Buckley said. “If we’re going to mandate things, we have to follow it up with resources.”
Although business is down, kindness is up. Alvarado said she’s gotten almost 800 donations for her feed-it-forward program in the last three days and is looking to start a mobile food pantry.
Connie Del Signore, president and CEO of Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, thinks kindness like that can keep Annapolis running.
The organization will match up to $2,000 in gift card purchases to Anne Arundel restaurants. Anyone who posts a picture of themselves buying a gift card to a county restaurant and tags Visit Annapolis on social media will be contacted by the organization to have a gift card of the same amount mailed to them.
“It’s a small amount of money, but we wanted to show our support,” Del Signore said.
“I actually think people will buy the gift cards without the incentive past the $2,000 because that’s the community and that’s who they are. We’re hopeful.”