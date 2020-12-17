Pasadena restaurant Bella Napoli files lawsuit against Pittman, health department, liquor board for restrictions

A second lawsuit against the Anne Arundel County’s attempt to restrict dining was filed in Circuit Court Wednesday by Pasadena’s Bella Napoli’s restaurant owner.
Pasquale Carannante is suing County Executive Steuart Pittman, the county health department and its liquor board that enforces health protocols over Pittman’s executive order shutting indoor dining.
Carannante’s lawsuit on behalf of his restaurant Bella Napoli takes aim at Pittman’s power to restrict dining capacity further than Gov. Larry Hogan’s 50% capacity mandate. The lawsuit argues the county executive’s dining ban is unconstitutional and his health protocols unfairly target restaurants instead of box stores and grocery markets, consequently boosting their competitors and causing financial despair for business owners and their employees.
County restaurants are “poised to lose everything and to be forced into closure and/or bankruptcy, and to experience and suffer extreme and ongoing further damages, pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit. While shut down for a month, business owners have to pay rent, mortgages and any employees that were not laid off in the interim.
“The restaurant shutdown ... hurts the little guys. It hurts my employees. It hurts the people that are trying to put gifts under the tree for the kids that are trying to just make a living,” Carannante said. “Restaurants can probably live one or two weeks shutdown. Can they make it four? Some may, some may not.”
Carannante is seeking relief by monetary damages from the county. The civil suit requests a trial by jury.
Pittman said Thursday he was aware of the lawsuit. “No further comment, other than we believe the authority is pretty clear,” his spokesman said.
Pittman’s executive order restricts indoor dining, a source of coronavirus transmission, for four weeks to limit community spread and prevent residents from getting sick with COVID-19 and straining hospitals. Dining outside under tents was also barred until Pittman reversed his decision hours before the ban was set to take effect.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention advises the risk of COVID-19 spread increases in a restaurant or bar setting as interactions within 6 feet of others increase. A CDC study published in July found adults with a positive COVID-19 test result were approximately twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant than were those with negative test results.
“Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance. Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use,” authors on the CDC COVID-19 Response Team wrote.
The most recent contact tracing data collected in the county and provided by the state shows, as of November, 26% of people positive for COVID-19 reported dining inside at a restaurant or bar. Shopping inside retail stores attributed to almost the same amount of spread at 27%.
People who work outside their homes are at the highest risk of infection, contributing to 66% of cases. Outdoor dining contributed to 13% of cases and outdoor recreation contributed to 11%. Some people who tested positive visited multiple high-risk locations, working outside the home and dining in public, for example, but the data tracks cases reporting at least one high-risk location.
There was no category for family gatherings or house parties, an activity that is the biggest driver of new cases, Hogan and County Health Official Nilesh Kalyanaraman have said. The county limited indoor social gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25, although officials have admitted it’s difficult to enforce the measure in people’s private homes.
Many restaurants have gone to great lengths to follow safety precautions and keep their staff and customers safe. Restaurant owners say their health protocols make gathering inside to dine safer than gathering in homes without protection. Carannante questions why restaurants must close when retail stores with similar transmission rates can remain open at 25%.
“The arbitrary and capricious Executive Order 39 singles out restaurants and bars to ban indoor and outdoor dining without any science demonstrating any significant difference in danger than at other businesses and gatherings,” Daniel Cox, Carannante’s attorney and a GOP delegate representing Frederick and Carroll counties in District 4, wrote in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is another instance of business owners filing civil suits to protest health guidelines. Four restaurant owners in Anne Arundel County were granted a temporary restraining order and injunction Wednesday that temporarily blocked Pittman’s dining ban from taking effect until Dec. 28, the date of the next hearing.
Carannante’s lawsuit goes further by asking a judge to rule the county to follow Hogan’s statewide 50% capacity mandate. Local executives have the ability to implement further restrictions for their region in a public health emergency. Carannante is contesting that.
Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that attempted to challenge Hogan’s executive orders that limited activities and shuttered businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake found the plaintiffs failed multiple legal tests in their argument against the orders.
“The court cannot conclude that Governor Hogan’s measures are arbitrary or unreasonable, or that they plainly violate any of the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights,” Blake said. She cited earlier court rulings that found that it’s not the role of the court system “to second-guess policy choices favoring one reasonable method of preventing the spread of disease over another,” which is what the lawsuit tried to do.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pam Wood contributed to this report.