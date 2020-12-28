Anne Arundel judge expected to rule on County Executive Pittman’s indoor dining restrictions

An Anne Arundel County judge is expected to make a ruling this morning on whether County Executive Steuart Pittman can close indoor dining as the injunction his executive order ends today.
This morning at 9 a.m., Circuit Judge William Mulford II is expected to make a decision on what he previously said appeared to be a reasonable argument by restaurants on Pittman’s order — which banned indoor and outdoor dining, while reducing capacity at other types of establishments. Following Pittman’s announcement of the restrictions, which had been set to take effect Dec. 16 before the injunction, he rolled back the restaurant ban to then allow outdoor dining if any tent surrounding patrons remained at least half-open to the air.
The lawsuit claims the order lacks scientific evidence that restaurants are “a significant source of COVID-19 contamination,” and that the application of restrictions is inconsistent.
The plaintiffs are James King, who owns Titan Restaurant Group which includes recently opened Smashing Grapes and Blackwall Hitch in Annapolis; and the owners of Heroes Pub in Annapolis; La Posta Pizza in Severna Park; and Joe Lefavor, owner of Adam’s Taphouse and Grille Severna Park.
King later created a coalition for restaurants with franchise owners Geoffrey Trout, of IHOP, Geovannie Concepcion, of Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grille, and Bob Garner, of Glory Days Grill, to try and push the county to reconsider the ban ahead of Monday’s hearing.
In other jurisdictions in the state where groups have brought dining restrictions imposed by officials to court, judges have allowed the bans to stand. In Prince George’s County and Baltimore City, judges determined that the decisions to ban in-person dining were to decrease transmission of the coronavirus and in the interest of public health.
Judges in both jurisdictions recognized that restaurants are a unique industry because, unlike retail and others that can continue in-person operation at reduced capacity, customers must remove their masks to eat and drink.
The Restaurant Association of Maryland sued in Baltimore City and Prince George’s, but in a separate suit in Montgomery County, a judge also upheld the local decision to ban indoor dining.
Contact tracing data provided by the Anne Arundel County shows that food service establishments are consistently ranked between the second to fourth most likely place where people who are positive have been in the two weeks before diagnosis. Working outside the home is consistently ranked first.
As of Saturday, the county’s rate of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people averaged over seven days was at 44.3, higher than the state’s rate of 39.43. Anne Arundel’s total number of cases reached 23,408 Sunday, with deaths totaling 338 and an additional 13 people may have died from the virus but were not tested.
Capital reporters Lilly Price and Brandi Bottalico, and Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this story.