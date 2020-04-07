An Arundel Middle student missed his school resource officer. So the officer brought a dance party to his house to beat the coronavirus closure.

Turning on “Good Morning Baltimore” from the musical “Hairspray” on her loudspeaker, a school resource officer is seen walking out of her patrol car to start dancing in a video posted on Facebook.
Earlier in the day, Cpl. Ashley Carpenter received a message from an Arundel Middle parent to see if she could talk to Andrew Ladd, a 13-year-old student from Crofton.
“I told her I would but I responded — I’d love to do something even better if she didn’t mind. I asked her if I could come to her house and have a little dance party with him,” Carpenter said.
Doing something special for Andrew is not new for Carpenter. When she was assigned to Arundel Middle School in October, she said he was fascinated with her uniform the day she introduced herself to his class.
From there, Carpenter said he’d meet her every morning and if he didn’t see her he’d get worried.
In December, she took him shopping as part of the Anne Arundel police initiative Shop with a Cop. And at the school’s Valentine’s Day Dance, Carpenter said they “boogied down” too.
Andrew’s mother, Amy Ladd, filmed the March interaction. In the video, Andrew shows off some of the dance moves he learned from the musical as Carpenter dances at a safe distance away. The patrol car has the lights on and Ladd said others in the neighborhood came out to see what was going on.
“My husband and I had tears in our eyes,” Ladd said. Her neighbors commented that “Andrew’s police officer is coming today,” she said with a laugh.
She said Andrew has a unique relationship with his SRO and while the family is staying home, as mandated by Gov. Larry Hogan to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he missed her. Before Carpenter drove up, Ladd reminded her son to stay back — knowing that it would be quite a challenge for him.
“I knew he would want to immediately give her a hug,” Ladd said.
“It is not in Andrew’s DNA. That is who he is, it has been very difficult to keep him distant especially for the ones he loves so much,” she said.
Andrew was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Williams Syndrome and Ladd explained part of the diagnosis comes with a very happy personality, filled with a lot of love to give.
Despite not being able to interact like they would normally do on any given school day, the smiles were bright and clear on both Andrew and Carpenter’s face. Dancing for Carpenter is a passion, she said, and music always “puts a smile on people’s faces."
During the school closure, Carpenter said student resource officers have started to help patrol and respond to calls for service. While resource officers take up other tasks until school resumes, some have posted videos to remind students to remain safe.
Others even came up with a song and posted it on social media.
Carpenter’s dance party now has over 20,000 views on Facebook. She said she called Andrew later on to check in and to let him know he’s become famous. And for Ladd she said to see others respond positively has made her happy as well.
“I was sharing it out there and didn’t know it would touch so many but I’m so happy it did. How he makes people feel — he is one of a kind, he really is.”