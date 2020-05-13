As Maryland reopens from coronavirus shutdown, Anne Arundel consulting with health officers before making decisions

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said he will be consulting with the county health officer before making decisions on scaling back closures and reopening businesses as the state slowly moves to reopen.
Pittman’s stance follows Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement Wednesday that he will lift stay-at-home order effective 5 p.m. Friday. In its place will be what he called a “safer-at-home” advisory — in which many of the restrictions become recommendations.
Under Hogan’s order, local jurisdictions have the authority to decide whether they’re ready to open retail stores at 50% capacity; allow churches to resume services at 50%, with outdoor services encouraged; allow manufacturing to resume; and allow hair salons and barbershops to start allowing appointment-only services.
Any new permission must be followed in accordance with public health guidance, and masks are still required in indoor public places across the state, Hogan said. The only exception to the 10 person gathering limit will be for churches.
Pittman said he would not commit to adopting any of the new permissions until a careful assessment with Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman of what exactly they could mean for the safety of the residents.
The decision on which restrictions will be lifted in Anne Arundel County will be announced in the coming days, Pittman said.
“We have some tough decisions,” Pittman said. “It was more than we expected. We were surprised to see all retail opening up to 50% capacity, so we have to assess what that might do in terms of a spike.”
In Anne Arundel County, where the virus has infected 2,596, killed at least 123, and left more than 30,000 suddenly unemployed, public health officials say the metrics don’t indicate readiness to reopen. Case numbers continue to climb daily, deaths are still rising, and the decline in hospitalization rate isn’t at a comfortable place to broadly loosen restrictions.
Though Anne Arundel may not be fully ready, Hogan said metrics across the state painted a more optimistic picture, including decreases in hospitalization, consistent plateauing of patients in the intensive care units, and slowing death rate. Gradually loosening restrictions will give more freedom to jurisdictions that have not been as hard hit.
In western Maryland, Garrett County is reporting only six cases total, and several other counties have cases in the double digits.
“As our state cautiously moves forward, we fully understand that not all counties are in the same situation,” Hogan said. “I want to be very clear, while lifting the stay at home order and gradually moving into stage one is a positive step forward, it does not mean that we are safe or that his crisis is over.”
Anne Arundel is likely to open in conjunction with the seven other large central Maryland jurisdictions — Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Harford, Frederick, Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City — though Pittman said Tuesday there is no official pact to do so.
The city of Annapolis will likely follow in reopening footsteps of the county — spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson has said officials plan to follow the guidance of Anne Arundel’s health officer.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he is concerned about the idea that Anne Arundel may have “hitched its wagon” to the other jurisdictions and questioned what would happen in the case that the county may be ready to reopen sooner than harder hit jurisdictions.
Volke said he is supportive of a careful reopening in accordance with local public health guidance, for the benefit of the county residents’ economic status, health and mental health.
“It’s gotta be safe — that’s the biggest thing,” Volke said.
If the gradual reopening in the state is successful with no spike in cases, deaths or hospitalizations, Hogan said the state would then be ready to move to stage 2, in which more businesses could open; restaurants and bars could open, and the gathering limit may be expanded.
Still, he said, “low risk is not no risk.”
“Unfortunately the painful truth is that this virus will continue to be with us and to be a part of our daily lives, and potential outbreaks will continue to remain a deadly threat until a vaccine is widely available,” Hogan said.
Councilwoman Lisa Brannigan Rodvien, D-Annapolis, said the county is “in a gray area” when it comes to reopening because although the curve is flattening in the county, there are still many new cases each day.
“In terms of Gov Hogan’s plan, I know it’s a very difficult decision to make because obviously there’s the suffering that’s happening in terms of people’s lives and the illness going on,” she said, “but there’s also been enormous suffering in terms of people losing jobs and businesses, especially small businesses.”
Annapolis, in particular, has been hit hard by Hogan’s restrictions, with hundreds of businesses across the city forced to close for the last two months, she said.
“In Annapolis, so many of the businesses are dependent on lots of foot traffic and people being out and about and coming in to have a drink or have a meal or be shopping in the shops while they’re visiting the Capitol,” Rodvien said. “It’s a gorgeous time of year I know it’s already tough because of all the business we’ve lost... There’s not an easy answer.”
Capital reporter Brooks DuBose contributed to this article.