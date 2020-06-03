Anne Arundel announces loosened restrictions on religious gatherings, Gov. Larry Hogan announces state plans for phase 2 coronavirus recovery

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman loosened restrictions on attending church just hours before Gov. Larry Hogan announced plans for phase two reopening, including options for local governments to pursue more widespread business openings.
Hogan cited a steadily declining positivity rate — it is 8.6% in Anne Arundel County — total hospitalizations, testing capacity and other metrics for the new permissions, and said that additional permissions such as fitness, sporting, and amusement, in the coming weeks. It’s unclear yet which of the new allowances will be adopted locally.
“I do know that this is making our health officer nervous; it’s making me nervous," Pittman said. Though many metrics in the county have improved, Pittman is urging care and caution.
“So we have to be careful," he said.
Nonessential businesses and hair salons were only allowed to reopen with in-person services less than a week ago, and Pittman said they haven’t yet been able to assess the impact of those openings.
Beginning Friday, Pittman said churches and other houses of worship in Anne Arundel County can begin meeting in person again in limited-capacity indoor and outdoor services.
Congregations will be required to adhere by strict social distancing and safety measures, including wearing face coverings and remaining at least six feet distance between families or households at all times, and cannot exceed a 50% capacity gathering limit in mid-May.
The reopening comes as coronavirus metrics in the county have steadily shown improvement. The virus has sickened more than 4,000 residents, killed nearly 170, and left more than 60,000 jobless.
Over the past three weeks, since Gov. Larry Hogan shifted the reopening decision making power to local leaders, Pittman has taken his cues from public health officials, guidance from a core advisory group and has also met digitally with other county residents including a group of several dozen spiritual and faith leaders.
“Nobody cares more about the health and safety of worshippers than their own leaders,” Pittman said in a release. “The Center for Disease Control has been very cautious about indoor worship, and I have been as well. What I learned last Thursday in a zoom call with 60 pastors, rabbis, and imams is that they will do this responsibly, and are eager to have guidelines that protect their congregations.”
When congregations gather again indoors, no shared use of hymnals or books will be permitted and no activities that promote physical touch are permitted, including hugging or handshaking. All individuals are required to wear face coverings, and all surfaces must be disinfected and sanitized regularly.
Many of the same restrictions will apply for outdoor gatherings, they’re allowed to bring in seating structures as long as attendance is below 50%, and if congregations choose to use tents of more than 200 square feet for outdoor services, they must secure a building permit. They must provide access to restrooms within 500 feet of the congregation location.
A vocal advocate for reopening churches over the past few weeks, Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, said he’s happy to see Pittman following Hogan’s recommendations on reopening houses of worship in the county.
“I think during the coronavirus ramp up, we were terrified. We didn’t know enough,” Volke said. “I felt like you needed your faith more than ever.”
And that need for support from a faith community is ongoing. He said he will be attending church this weekend.
Despite the new permissions, Bishop Charles Carroll of New Creations Deliverance Ministries in Annapolis said he doesn’t feel comfortable reopening just yet. From conversations with members of his congregation, weariness about the virus persists, so they will stick to live-streamed services for at least another month, Carroll said.
“My congregation is in no rush to go back into the building,” he said. “I don’t even know if people would come back even if we opened up.”
He’d sooner consider holding outdoor services, but will continue to take the pulse of his community and base decisions off the perspective of the whole.
Carroll said he worried about a potential spike in infections from protests and marches against police brutality that have taken place over the last week following the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement officers.
The community is “coming together for justice,” Carroll said, and he is heartened by the fact that many protesters he’s seen are wearing masks.
Lake Shore Baptist Church’s Pastor Jon Brewer said that especially with the widespread suffering due to the coronavirus and recent uprising in response to police brutality, it is important that the community be able to gather and encourage each other.
Brewer was at the Pasadena church making preparations to welcome his community back when Pittman made the initial announcement. He said he’d seen a draft of the new permissions a few days ago and was excitedly readying the facility to begin outdoor services Sunday morning.
“We are very happy to start to get back to being together,” Brewer said. Especially with the widespread suffering due to the coronavirus and recent uprising in response to police brutality, Brewer said it is important that the community be able to gather and encourage each other.
“When the weak are exploited by the powerful, Jesus was never about that,” Brewer said. Christians are called to “Care about the things Christ calls us to care about, hate the things that break God’s heart,” he said.
Across the state, Hogan also gave local governments the ability to decide whether they open more nonessential businesses, including nail salons; tanning salons; massage and tattoo parlors to all open at 50%. Many retail, manufacturing, construction and other workplaces can also reopen, with many suggested social distancing regulations.
“While we are excited to get much of our economy restarted, just because Marylanders can return to the office, doesn’t mean that they should,” Hogan said. “Employees who can telework should continue teleworking whenever possible. Safety must remain a top priority for every single business in our state.”
He also announced a shift toward more normal functions at state government agencies, including the Maryland Motor Vehicle Association, including seeing customers by appointment only, where staff will be wearing face coverings and stations will be separated by the plastic dividers.
With more businesses opening back up and parents going back to work, Hogan said the department of education will also be working to open more childcare facilities.
