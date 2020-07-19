Reopening safely: How some Anne Arundel businesses found a lifeline in grant money

When Madison Davy gets in the car with her mom to go to the family dance studio, she’s excited, though she knows so much has changed.
For more than half her life, the 11-year-old jazz dancer arrived at Davy Dance Academy, changed her clothes and headed straight for the studio, without even thinking about it.
Now, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, she has to carefully put on a mask, fill out an online health questionnaire on her phone, have her temperature taken at the door, sanitize her hands, and be sure to keep at least six feet of distance from her friends.
“I’m happy to be back in the studio. It’s a lot easier to dance in the studio than it was to dance at home,” Madison said. “It was definitely tricky in the beginning.”
The thermometers, the hand sanitizing stations and masks were all paid for with a grant from Anne Arundel County’s Economic Development Corp. and federal coronavirus relief funds. Davy Dance Academy is one of more than 300 county businesses receiving a total of $2 million.
Businesses in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis can receive up to $10,000 for any costs related to reopening safely during the coronavirus pandemic. That could include protective gear; plastic barriers or dividers; sanitation products; signage; technology for virtual meetings or business; or consultation or training to ensure safe compliance.
The $5 million fund is a portion of the $101 million CARES Act allotment Anne Arundel County received from the federal government in April. The $2 million awarded by the end of June was split between 312 businesses, said Economic Development spokesperson Rosa Cruz. About 115 businesses were denied, and the deadline for businesses to apply is Friday.
Among the businesses that received grants were education and health services, leisure and hospitality, or personal services industries. According to a preliminary tally done by the Economic Development Corporation, roughly 45% of the grants have gone to women-owned businesses and roughly 25% have gone to minority-owned businesses, Cruz said.
The average loan amount totaled $6,401. County Council District 6, which includes the city of Annapolis, received the 84 grants, the most among all council districts.
With the $3,100 Davy Dance Academy received, Madison’s mom, T. Michelle Davy also bought computer monitors and webcams, so that dancers who aren’t ready to physically return to the studio can keep up through hybrid classes.
At reduced capacity, she reopened her doors on June 19 after three months of closure — just one week before the studio’s annual recital.
Watching the dancers perform well despite the circumstances brought tears to her eyes, Davy said.
To ensure classes and summer dance camps operate safely, Davy also used the grant money to buy special air filters and a UV sanitizer light. Though dancers are required to wear a mask upon entering the studio and while they are having their temperatures checked, it is up to parents whether kids wear them while dancing. There are potential safety risks, Davy said, but about half the dancers wear them.
“We wanted to give the kids some sense of normalcy (but) I have asthma and my two kids have asthma,” Davy said. “As a mom and as studio owner, I’m trying to make it as safe as absolutely possible.”
At Alfredo’s Driving School, Willians Castillo is also trying to provide his services in the safest and most responsible manner.
It’s impossible to keep six feet of distance between a driving coach and a teenage student when in the car, but Castillo used the roughly $4,500 grant to buy masks, gloves, sanitizer and disposable plastic seat protectors changed after each lesson.
His program also has a classroom component in which 30 students pack into a classroom for lessons. But with the 10-person gathering cap still in-place in Maryland, only nine students can attend at a time.
“Nine students is nothing for the business,” he said. The classroom sessions haven’t resumed yet for this reason.
He’s worried about whether his business, which first opened in 2003, will survive at all.
Similar fears are running through the mind of veterinarian Lisa Beagan, who’s entire business, Mobile Pet Vet, revolves around going into strangers’ homes.
It’s successful, she said, because pets tend to be calmer in their home environment, and it saves pet owners the stress of a car ride.
Since the pandemic started, she’s been treating pets in backyards and on screened-in porches. It works OK for dogs, depending on the weather, but is almost impossible for cats.
She put the $10,000 grant toward a large van to treat pets. This will ensure her business is sustainable into the colder months, as the pandemic rages on in Anne Arundel County.
Thinking about long term changes has also been a priority for Debbie Wood, founder and executive director of the Chesapeake Children’s Museum.
She received a grant of almost $5,000, but it’s unclear when she’ll open the museum doors again.
“It’s hard to look into the future with this thing,” Wood said. “It’s an experiment right now. Among my tiny little staff, we’re just not really willing to participate in an experiment that could cost someone their life.”
She spends her days applying for grants to ensure the museum will be able to truly reopen someday and exploring ways to translate in-person lessons and activities into virtual ones that don’t require children to sit and stare at a screen for 90 minutes straight.
Problem-solving, interactivity and movement are among her top priorities. On Saturday, they will experiment with an online workshop featuring a Girl Scout troop.
With the grant, she purchased a new computer and webcams for the existing computers at the museum, plastic table dividers that would allow kids or staff to sit at the same table safely, a portable hand washing station that would allow for outdoor craft workshops.
It hasn’t all been spent yet, and she’s considering a UV sanitizer light and other technologies that might ensure staff and families a safe return to the museum.
Despite the many downsides to being physically disconnected, Wood said, shifting to all-online services actually expands the market. One of the Girl Scouts who will attend the workshop on Saturday is currently staying with her grandparents in Texas.
“It’s a whole new world and it’s a bigger world,” Wood said. “(But) there is a huge learning curve.”
Though Wood is looking forward, she’s also looking back. She’s planning an exhibit on the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 to help put the coronavirus pandemic into perspective for kids.
From conversations with her 9-year-old grandson, who is angry and sad to be missing school and his friends, she said she realized that children need help to realize, “this germ isn’t just affecting them.”
Seeing images of similar situations in the past, as well as maps that indicate just how many people have been impacted by the pandemic could be helpful for kids to understand the scope of the coronavirus.
“It’s defining a generation,” Wood said. “Having an exhibit about it helps families to talk about it and puts things in perspective.”