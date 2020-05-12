As Maryland approaches phase one of reopening, Anne Arundel executive worries Central Maryland counties aren’t ready yet

Anne Arundel County will take its reopening cues from local health authorities even as partial permissions are granted at the state level, said County Executive Steuart Pittman.
Pittman said he expects Gov. Larry Hogan to announce partial reopening measures Wednesday, though it’s unclear exactly what that will look like. Hogan has a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“One factor is what the governor says we (can) do, the other is what public health says it’s safe to do,” Pittman said. “While I’m as eager to open businesses and allow people to connect with one another as anybody, I’m not going to do it if our health officer and health experts believe it’s going to create another wave of this virus and set us back.”
The expectation of Hogan’s announcements comes Tuesday after Hogan hosted a call with local leaders from across the state. Though the global coronavirus pandemic has sickened more than 34,000 and killed more than 1,600, Hogan recently said that hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units show signs that we could see stage one of his reopening plan as early as this week.
The first stage of his plan to reopen includes lifting the stay-at-home order and reopening some nonessential businesses, though it is unclear exactly what his announcement Wednesday will entail.
“He was very clear that what he is saying, he is lifting the ban on some stuff, but he is not telling anybody they should lift the ban on anything,” Pittman said.
In Anne Arundel County, officials have not seen a decrease in hospitalizations and there is still a shortage of protective equipment and tests. He thinks the lifting of some restrictions could be appropriate for jurisdictions with low case numbers, but Anne Arundel and other central Maryland counties aren’t ready yet.
“He’s creating that ceiling so (those jurisdictions) can reopen and operate safely,” Pittman said. “We asked him to be very clear, and I hope he is, but that doesn’t mean its appropriate for central Maryland.”
Whatever freedoms Hogan announces will give flexibility to local jurisdictions, his spokesman Mike Ricci said Tuesday.
“We recognize that there are some counties, like Montgomery County and Prince George’s County, that may not be ready to reopen, and we support others that may not be ready to as well," Ricci said in an email to The Capital. "There are also many less populous areas which have said that they are ready to reopen. That’s why the governor’s roadmap lays out a safe and gradual approach that offers some flexibility to counties.”
This comes after Pittman and seven other central Maryland leaders called on Hogan to include them in the reopening planning discussions, and give them a heads up before he makes big announcements. Last week when Hogan announced the reopening of golf courses and beaches, leaders including Pittman said they were blindsided.
The “Big Eight” counties — Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Harford, Frederick, Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City — are likely to coordinate their reopening, though Pittman said there is no official pact to do so.
“We wouldn’t want two counties with very different strategies next to each other because it’s so easy for the virus to spread across county borders,” Pittman said.
Though Pittman said he doesn’t know what Hogan will announce on Wednesday, Hogan has said the new measures won’t take effect immediately.
Pittman said he hopes that Maryland would move toward a reopening approach that is based on metrics and would allow regions to open up when they meet certain criteria, similar to what is being used in New York. He said he thinks this would make it easier for residents to understand why the county might not open at the same speed as other local jurisdictions where the situation might be very different.
In western Maryland, Garrett County is reporting only six cases total, and several other counties have cases in the double digits. He said he thought this would allow for regional coordination for reopening safely and may consider developing metrics locally with health officials. This would not be a challenge to Hogan’s approach, Pittman said, and he thinks the governor would encourage it.
In reopening the city of Annapolis, officials will continue to follow guidance from county Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and the Anne Arundel County Health Department and stay “in lockstep with what the county is doing,” spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson said.
Capital reporter Brooks Dubose contributed to this article.