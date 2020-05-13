ReOpen Maryland protesters expected on foot in Annapolis Friday

Protesters are expected to gather for at least the third time to call for the reopening of Maryland Friday in Annapolis. This time, they plan to rally on foot.
The protestors take aim at restrictions instituted by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of Wednesday morning, the virus had killed at least 1,694 Marylanders and infected almost 35,000 more.
Hogan has outlawed social gatherings, closed businesses deemed non essential and ordered Marylanders stay in their homes, but for crucial travel such as getting food or medicine. He has also laid out a plan to reopen the state in phases. He begun easing restrictions last week by allowing Marylanders to again boat recreationally and to participate in some sports considered to be low risk for spreading the virus, like golf and fishing.
The governor is expected to relax restrictions on some businesses and gatherings on Wednesday, though leaders of some of the state’s eight biggest jurisdictions aren’t sure they’re ready to do so safely.
Still, protesters plan to gather in what is at least the third event hosted by a group called ReOpen Maryland, which was started by an anonymous couple, according to spokesman Jim Wass. He said the founders were not activists and wanted to protect their identities because of professional concerns.
“If (Hogan) delegates to the counties and the counties keep everything enforced, then the effect of his actions are effectively nothing," Wass said of the possibility of the governor easing restrictions Wednesday.
ReOpen Maryland boasts about counting more than 25,000 in its ranks of Facebook followers. ReOpen Maryland joined on with Republican state lawmakers, Western Maryland business owners, pastors and military veterans to sue the state in an effort to halt the stay-at-home order, which they say has infringed upon constitutional rights and impacted their quality of life. The state’s top lawyers defended the restrictions in federal court, describing them as life-saving measures.
“The basic premise of one size fits all is untrue and it’s certainly untrue here," Wass said. “We want Marylanders to return to their commercial, social and religious activities as soon as possible.”
Friday’s plan deviates from the group’s previous events, as protesters will picket State Circle on foot whereas in the past they’ve remained for the most part in their cars to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Previously the group drove laps around downtown Annapolis and organized a caravan of vehicles from Frederick to Salisbury. Wass said an on-foot demonstration was a natural “progression."
Organizers plan to encourage social distancing guidelines, but will "see what happens,” Wass said. "We are not an enforcement arm. If people do certain things, we provide guidance.”