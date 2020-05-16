Mixed reactions from residents, officials as Anne Arundel inches toward reopening

Some say it’s time to open businesses. Others say closures should be extended. Some are angry and some are scared. Many have questions about what the future holds for Anne Arundel County.
These comments follow County Executive Steuart Pittman’s decision to slow Anne Arundel’s reopening compared to other parts of Maryland following Gov. Larry Hogan’s phase 1 reopening guidance.
He opted to allow nonessential businesses to do curbside pickup and delivery; hair salons and barber shops to operate by appointment only; but kept churches closed, as the gathering limit stands at 10 people, he announced Thursday.
That decision received almost immediate criticism from some Republican members of the Anne Arundel County Council.
Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler, R-Arnold, said she was frustrated by Pittman’s Thursday night announcement, as she believed small businesses should be allowed to reopen.
“They want to save their businesses and they want to protect their customers,” Fiedler said. “I don’t think any small business owner would open their doors and be irresponsible with how they are operating.”
They are facing the potential of losing years of hard work and their life savings if their businesses go belly up, Fiedler said.
Fiedler’s concerns were echoed in a Facebook post from Councilwoman Jessica Haire, R-Edgewater, in which she wrote Pittman’s approach was not ‘balanced’ because it relied too heavily on public health advice and not enough on economic and social ramifications.
“For over two months communities have stayed home and sacrificed their financial, social, and mental well-being, many without receiving unemployment or other help to flatten the curve,” Haire wrote. “We have proven that we can visit grocery stores and garden centers and home improvement stores while maintaining social distance and safety protocols.”
She said Pittman’s decision was made in a vacuum and it “will exacerbate the irreparable harm to small businesses and their employees who form the backbone of our community.”
State Sen. Bryan Simonaire, R-Pasadena, sent a letter to Pittman Friday morning asking him to reconsider his decision not to lift certain restrictions.
“I was very disappointed in your decision to not follow the Governor’s Phase One reopening, especially with the religious facilities and limitations on small businesses that go far above and beyond the Governor’s requirements,” Simonaire wrote. “I have received countless calls and emails from constituents who are suffering greatly under this lockdown and are on the verge of losing their jobs or businesses.”
Though County Executive Steuart Pittman has been inundated with feedback and opinions from community members and public officials alike, he has said he’s taking a data-based approach guided by local public health officials.
Hours before his announcement Thursday, Pittman said he was faced with deciding whether the economy or public health would suffer more, and said reopening to the extent of Gov. Larry Hogan’s most recent permissions would result in a spike of cases in the county, where cases continue to climb daily.
Between Tuesday evening and Thursday evening, the county’s Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services received nearly 200 calls and emails with questions and opinions about the county’s response to the virus, said its director James Kitchin.
He said the majority of people have been advocating for reopening.
Some are like “internet trolls”, Kitchin said, some call Pittman an authoritarian leader. But many are substantial concerns about what is happening in the county, whether they are in favor of reopening immediately or slowing down the process.
In a sampling of emails provided to The Capital, some people accused Pittman’s decisions of being political. Identifying information was not released alongside the emails.
“As a tax paying citizen of Anne Arundel County I demand that you go along with the Governor’s phase 1 reopening schedule," one person wrote. “This overreaction has gone on long enough. We should be fully reopen. Stop ruining lives to make a political point."
A second person called on Pittman to extend the stay-at-home order: “It is un-American to put people’s lives at risk to ensure they have an income, and it is cruel to sacrifice their health to profiteer from the virus by being the first to open up their business.”
Kitchin noted a marked difference in tone between emails sent from business owners and employees. Though some business owners have simply been asking for answers and advice, the overwhelming majority have called for reopening, whereas employees have expressed concern about their health and safety if their employers are given permission to operate freely again.
Emails from several hair salon workers said they thought it was too soon to allow customers back in.
One person referred to 30 years of experience as a hairdresser: “I sometimes spend up to an hour within inches of clients faces. I don’t believe it is safe for us at this time. I am petrified to return to my job.”
Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, said she doesn’t disagree with Pittman’s decision to limit nonessential businesses to curbside pickup and delivery, but noted she hopes it will be safe for them to operate more freely soon.
“I do believe there is a way — we’ve got two months of experience now,” Lacey said.
She thinks Pittman is in a difficult position with the metrics not indicating complete readiness to reopen, and being physically neighboring with jurisdictions like Prince George’s County where more than 10,000 people have been infected by the virus.
Cindi Stone, a retired resident of Pasadena, said if it were up to her, Pittman would hold off on reopening even longer — at least until the end of the month.
She spends her days cooking at home and worrying about her aunt who lives at FutureCare Chesapeake in Arnold and her husband who’s construction business was deemed essential.
Stone is worried families will flock to the beach for memorial day weekend and create more cases in the county she has called home since 1988. In her home, which she has left only once in the last seven weeks, she has instituted a routine to disinfect her husband each day when he comes home.
“I live in fear,” Stone said. “My immune system is toast.”
Latest Coronavirus
She said wishes others would stop trying to “go back to normal,” noting that until there is a vaccine for every resident in the nation, nothing will be normal.