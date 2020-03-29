Chromebook handouts and WiFi parking lots, Anne Arundel moving to remote learning during coronavirus pandemic

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is planning online learning over an additional four-week closure ordered because of the coronavirus pandemic, and to do that Superintendent George Arlotto wants the public to set their expectations for the transition.
In an interview Friday with The Capital, Arlotto explained how the school system will transition to online learning. Some of those ideas include setting up WiFi parking lots and handing out Google Chromebooks to students who don’t have online access at home.
“All of us understand that our mindset of educational delivery has got to change," he said. "The way we deliver lessons and instruction on March 1 is now going to be very different.”
“Everything that we are about for our K-12 world is predicated on having students inside classrooms, face to face with teachers.”
Moving forward, educators are expected to deliver instruction online and to use platforms such as Google Classroom, Google Meet and Google Voice, Arlotto said.
To move online, teachers will have to adjust their delivery of education and their standards — following the direction given by the Maryland State Department of Education.
The change comes after state Superintendent Karen B. Salmon announced Wednesday that schools will continue to remain closed until April 24 but that information will be available on equitable standards and expectations for students.
Arlotto said the state agency has put together workgroups to establish those expectations. In the meantime, he said the school system will provide some solutions to challenges families may face.
The school system conducted a survey last week to gauge family accessibility to the internet and to devices that students can then use for online learning.
The system received more than 27,000 responses, a number that represents about 65,000 students. About 7% reported no internet connectivity, school spokesman Bob Mosier said.
Out of those responses, 4,334 were from Spanish-speaking families — representing 16% of the total families who responded.
To address the digital divide, school parking lots will be open starting Tuesday for families and students to connect to WIFI and upload or download educational materials.
Additionally, the school system has nearly 45,000 Google Chromebooks and so the technology team has been working to reconfigure the devices for students, Arlotto said.
“Our plan is to distribute those Chromebooks to families that don’t have a device,” he said.
This week, teachers will begin the transition to online learning and receive professional development on those Google tools. Students will also have the chance to turn in assignments before April 3, the third marking period, according to a letter posted by the system.
The fourth marking period will start on April 6. The system has put together a schedule for remote learning from 8 to 11 a.m., a two-hour lunch break and then resuming school from 1 to 4 p.m., according to the letter.
Since the school system has used Google Classroom in the past, teachers and students have experience with the platform.
Annapolis High School teacher Conrad Buchheister said his 200 students, including night school students, have signed up on the platform before and used it previously for things like homework assignments.
Buchheister, who teaches world history and criminal justice, said he would like to see “well-understood organization on how we use Google classroom so it is not too cluttered and the students are clear on the expectations.”
He has experience in providing online courses and so far, Buchheister plans on keeping his lessons simple while maintaining the same quality.
“My main concern is a streamlined online education. I am trying to make this as simple as possible for my students. If I am a 17-year-old kid can I get on my phone, access the materials and be successful,” he said.
Beyond set expectations, state officials will provide adjustments to curriculum standards that will then be localized and written by each county, Arlotto said.
He emphasized that this will look different from the traditional in-classroom curriculum because online learning by nature is more independent learning.
As school districts across the country attempt to address remote learning, a concern has become special education.
The school system plans on addressing educational opportunities for students with disabilities or who may require additional services such as language.
Anne Arundel County public school educators have been tasked with checking in on their students with disabilities “to see if they need any special assistance accessing the curriculum that we are providing online," Arlotto said.
“We will look to accommodate them as best we can in this new sort of distance environment,” he said.
But he said that accommodations and services directly to students are limited as the country moves to online learning.
Mari Fernández, an Annapolis High ESOL teacher, said that her students are familiar with platforms like Google Classroom but that English language students should be considered when it comes to remote learning.
“We just really need to make sure that they understand how to move on and not get penalized for not knowing or not having the materials or equipment,” Fernández said.
Fernández said she’ll use Google Hangout for her students and reach out to parents if she needs her students to check-in and complete assignments.
Lastly, Arlotto said that he and other superintendents have asked the state about graduation requirements for seniors.
“The state is going to have to tell us what those standards will be if anything is going to change and be altered for the class of 2020,” he said. “I am absolutely anticipating that there will be some changes, so we are waiting from the state.”
Despite the challenges during the pandemic, Arlotto noted the support from school system officials to the general community.
“We don’t have all the answers, we are experiencing unprecedented circumstances. I think this is going to make us a stronger system. I get that people want answers — I want answers,” he said
“But this community is responding, they are wrapping their arms around each other.”