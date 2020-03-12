Anne Arundel County Public Schools say they’re ready with two weeks of classes for students at home

Anne Arundel County Public School System officials say they are prepared with two weeks worth of lessons as students head home for an emergency closure beginning Monday as the coronavirus spreads through Maryland.
County schools will operate regularly tomorrow and teachers will wrap up lessons and prepare students to learn remotely during the two-week cancellation, according to a school system press release.
Maryland State Department of Education Karen Salmon announced the statewide public school closure Thursday afternoon as an effort to address the growing number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state — which was at 12 as of Thursday evening.
Public schools and buses will also be cleaned and disinfected, Salmon said.
"This has been – and continues to be – a time of great and rapid change for all of us,” Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto said. “Dr. Salmon’s order today is focused on the health and safety of our students and staff, a priority we all share. I am confident we will rise to the occasion and make these adjustments so that we continue to help our students achieve awesome things.”
At a news conference earlier this week, Arlotto went over plans in case of school closures. Arlotto said there would be a continuous focus on providing curriculum for students through online instruction and broadcasting lessons on TV channels, as well as resources for students in need, specific to those who rely on free and reduced meals.
Arlotto said students can use Google classroom, an online application that students and teachers can share files and other instruction on.
For students who do not have access to a laptop or internet, they could use TV instruction, which school system spokesman Bob Mosier said works similarly to watching Anne Arundel Board of Education meetings.
The school system broadcasts live on AACPS-TV, which can also be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon.
President of the Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County Russell Leone said the priority at this point should be on the students and the staff.
“Our biggest concern right now, is for our students and the instruction,” Leone said. “It is a two week period and that is a significant amount of time to be off and to lose that instruction.”
In response to the state announcement, the county school system posted an alert online to say that schools will now be open on April 9, 10, and 13 — the three days previously scheduled as Easter/Spring Break.
The school cancellation has moved the SAT for high school juniors to Tuesday, April 14, and other calendar adjustments may be made. The school board will review and approve a revised calendar but a date for the final approval has not been set.
There have been no decisions on high school proms, graduations or elementary and middle school promotional exercises, according to the release.
The closures also postpone the start of the spring athletics season. Scrimmages already were underway, and the first official playdate was set for March 20.