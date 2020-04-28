Anne Arundel County high school proms canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, graduation decision to be made soon

Anne Arundel County Public Schools system Superintendent George Arlotto announced Tuesday the cancellation of all high school proms.
Although Arlotto said there will be virtual events to celebrate members of the Class of 2020, such as Senior Awards Night and similar events.
“Prom is a rite of passage and a highlight for almost every senior, and we have held out hope that we would be able to hold those events in some form or fashion,” Arlotto said in a press release. “Maryland’s recovery plan announced by Gov. Hogan on Friday is a common-sense approach to rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic, but the timeline and the ongoing restrictions on large-group gatherings unfortunately do not allow for us to hold proms.”
High school graduation ceremonies, which are set to begin May 29, have not yet been canceled. Arlotto said a decision on transforming graduation ceremonies to a virtual venue will be made in the near future.
Audio tributes to seniors are also in the works, and details will be announced in the coming weeks, the press release said.
“This is not a place we ever envisioned being when the school year started, but circumstances entirely out of our control have put us here,” Arlotto said. “We are determined to do everything we can to pay tribute to our amazing seniors in the best possible way we can given the circumstances.”