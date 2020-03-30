Anne Arundel County private schools navigate remote learning as school closures extend due to coronavirus

In an effort to recreate her classroom, a St. Mary’s teacher brought home her calendar, the U.S. flag and a crucifix so that when her kindergarten students watched videos from home they could feel a little like they were back in class.
“I went into school and grabbed everything I could think of,” Jennifer Feeney said.
As schools across the state extend closures for another four weeks in response to slow the spread of coronavirus, Anne Arundel County private schools like St. Mary’s and Indian Creek continue distant learning.
“The St. Mary’s community is blessed to have such dedicated educators and families to keep our mission moving forward. We will continue to provide distance learning for as long as it is deemed the best way to keep the spread of this virus in manageable strides,” said high school Principal Mindi Imes in a statement.
In Maryland, there were at least 1,239 total confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Sunday. Ninety-nine of them were in Anne Arundel, which had its first coronavirus-related death over the weekend.
Teachers at St. Mary’s, which follows curriculum set by the Archdiocese of Baltimore, began remote teaching on March 16. The school is already partially prepared for the extended closure because they’ve used iPads and integrated technology through online applications and webpage resources before the global pandemic began.
For Feeney, she realized the challenge of teaching her class full of 5-year-old and 6-year-old children but said her 20 students and parents have risen to the challenge.
“For many, this is their first experience being in a structured environment,” she said. To help replace the in-person learning, she has provided daily lesson plans for parents.
Her lessons include embedded YouTube videos of herself teaching, other online resources and activities that can be used throughout the normally set amount of school time.
Older kids, at the middle school level, may be more immediately apt at remote learning but teachers still work closely with their students. Lydia Ramsey, a seventh grade language arts teacher, said her students are quick learners with apps but she understands the struggles of maintaining a schedule while at home.
“I’ve been trying to be lenient not with grading but the timing of grading,” she said. “It is easy to miss things with so many classes and transitioning to online learning.”
Ramsey said she uses Google slides presentations and Zoom to teach and also connect with her students. So far, she has sent out a survey to her parents and her students to get feedback.
“I really feel like we are all in the same boat and we’ve had to work together, learn and adapt together,” she said.
A St. Mary’s High School teacher called remote learning “a neat challenge.” Chris Conlon teaches two subjects: conceptual physics and chemistry.
The first week proved to be difficult as he taught his chemistry students new concepts and realized by Friday some of them were still confused.
“How do you navigate a discussion about new material? Things students are just learning about — how do you facilitate that,” he asked.
Still, he decided to adapt after school review sessions to Zoom conference calls. He also has multiple screens while he uses the video conference call so his students can see his face and also the whiteboard.
As he works out the challenges like testing and introducing new concepts, he said the priority still remains the same.
“The biggest thing for me is to retain that connection with my students. I miss seeing them and I know they miss seeing each other,” he said.
Other private schools have begun remote learning.
Indian Creek started a virtual school yesterday and will host two sessions, the first began Wednesday and goes to April 10 and the next from April 14 to May 1.
The development of virtual school materials and platforms was a relatively easy transition as the school has used blending learning since 2013, said Director of Teaching and Learning Sarah Allen.
Along with creating developmentally appropriate materials for students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, the online learning relies on similar technology students have used previously.
“We wanted to use familiar tech tools because we know using a technology tool is like learning to read,” she said.
Indian Creek is accredited by the Association of Independent Maryland and DC Schools, which provides oversight to ensure that independent school curriculum meets national and state standards, said Tiffany McCormick, director of communications.
The Indian Creek oversight committee has set guidelines for faculty to keep simple, equitable, and achievable goals for this virtual environment. The school’s partners at AIMS are working with the Maryland State Department of Education to ensure that the curriculum continues to meet and exceed state standards.
Teachers from pre-kindergarten to third grade are using tools like Microsoft Sway, which uses media and text, as well as Seesaw so that students can record or upload photos of work for educators to review and offer feedback and email.
Educators teaching fourth to 12th grade, focus on using the school’s learning management system and Microsoft Team, a collaborative and video conference tool.
At the heart of it all, educators at Indian Creek will still provide what is called asynchronous and synchronous learning so that students can learn at an individual level while coming back for group learning, McCormick said.
“This is such an unusual circumstance for our kids, teachers and parents but allows families the flexibility through the asynchronous learning. So we wanted to make sure they would be able to complete the work but at their own pace and at their own timing,” she said.
Educators were also provided professional development to understand how instruction time could work while trying out different tools to adapt to their own curriculum.
Becca Derry, a humanities teacher for the upper school at Indian Creek, said her instruction videos have been watched over 50 times and 75% of her students have submitted ideas on how to make their virtual learning more successful.
“I’ve been blown away so far by how many of our students are engaged already,” she said in a statement.
Allen said that grading is still being explored.
“As we look at grading and assessment we want to make sure we are focused centrally on student learning,” she said. “It is definitely top of mind but we are centrally focused on student learning.”
In the meantime, she said students are excited to wear their pajamas or listen to music as they attend school, all while staying at home.