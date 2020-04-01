Prince George’s County distributes laptops to continue education online during coronavirus pandemic

Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson started her Wednesday distributing laptops at Largo High School. In the hour and a half she was there, 150 laptops were given out so students could learn remotely as schools are closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Goldson said families can help the system tackle the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic by allowing their students to use a laptop or device from home if one is available. That will ensure they can prioritize people who need the technology, Goldson said. Lessons will be taught through Google Classrooms between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. beginning April 14.
“You’re helping your neighbor by using the tools you have,” Goldson said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Laptop distribution is part of the first phase in the shift to online learning necessitated by the crisis. Officials are working to dull the effect the digital divide, a difference among students’ access to the internet and devices to use it, by distributing laptops and wireless hotspots, and facilitating Internet connection at homes without it.
Distribution will also take place at students’ boundary schools from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, at least two schools ran out of computers to distribute, Goldson said. The system will move technology from other schools to cover those gaps, and hold another distribution next week, Goldson said.
Goldson said Sam Brin, younger brother of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has donated $100,000 to the system to purchase laptops to ensure access for high school seniors. That $100,000 was part of a larger $900,000 gift from Brin to the county, officials said at the conference.
Goldson said the move was a response to the College Board’s decision to move AP placement exams online this spring, rather than postponing them, a move she criticized as furthering the digital divide.
The system is committed to spending $2 million to cover the cost of internet service for those in need, working with service providers Comcast and Verizon, officials said.
From April 6 to April 13 there won’t be online instruction, as students were scheduled to be out of school for spring break. Online learning will begin April 14. Details about online learning, and the schedule for different grades, can be found on the school system’s website at www.pgcps.org/coronavirus/continuity-learning.
Bowie operation updates
The City of Bowie has also made a number of changes to operations because of the virus. City Hall is closed to the public.
The city is helping to coordinate assistance such as grocery shopping for elderly residents through its Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Contact Lori Cunningham at 240-544-5601 for information.
To protect city waste employees, Bowie is now requiring all trash to be in a container or closed bag, and large items that cannot fit in a bag or bin will not be picked up. Recycling must also be in a bin or cart. No loose items will be picked up.
On March 31, the Bowie Police Department issued a statement regarding enforcement of Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order.
“No, we won’t be stopping every vehicle we see. If you think a place of business is operating when they should not be, give us a ring at 240-544-5700.”
The statement included a reminder that outdoor activities like walking or jogging are allowed, as long as people stay 6 feet away from one another.