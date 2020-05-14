Prince George’s keeps stay-at-home order in place through June 1

Prince George’s County residents must stay at home except for essential activities through at least June 1, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday.
The county has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland — more than 10,000 people have tested positive. An average of nine people a day are dying in Prince George’s, Alsobrooks said, making COVID-19 the county’s leading cause of death.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s state-wide stay-at-home order is being lifted at 5 p.m. Friday, but he gave counties flexibility to maintain restrictions. Prince George’s County isn’t in a position to reopen, Alsobrooks said.
Residents should only leave the house for essential activities, she said. Churches will need to continue virtual services and restaurants are limited to curbside pick-up and delivery.
At a news conference Thursday morning, Alsobrooks and county Health Officer Earnest Carter gave their condolences to the family of a health department employee who died due to COVID-19.
“She was an excellent employee,” Carter said. “She stepped up to the plate.”
Carter listed the five “pillars” the county is using to gauge its reopening. No. 1 is a declining number of cases over two weeks.
“Ideally we would like to have less than three deaths per day,” Carter said.
Officials also want to see a two-week decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and at least 30% of ICU beds and 30% of medical/surgical beds available to handle a surge in cases.
Adequate testing is the third pillar being considered, he said. Right now 5,500 Prince George’s County residents are being tested each week at both public and private facilities. Carter said he would like that figure to be 9,000 before the county can move into reopening.
No. 4 is contact tracing, he said, which means securing employees to trace people who come into contact with COVID-19 positive patients.
Pillar No. 5 is personal protective equipment and staffing at hospitals and for other care providers, Carter said.
Hospitalizations in the county have declined to 204 this week after hitting a high point of 262 patients over the weekend.
Alsobrooks said research by the University of Maryland has shown residents are heeding social distancing rules better than 97% of the country. She asked them to keep it up.
“Hang in there, morning is coming," she said. "I will continue, also, not only to work but to pray for all of your families. We are going to make it through this together and we are going to be stronger than ever when we make it to the other side.”
