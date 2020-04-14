Annapolis Pride parade canceled for coronavirus

The second annual Annapolis Pride parade and festival is canceled, not just postponed, for coronavirus concerns.
Annapolis Pride founder Jeremy Browning postponed the festival on March 30, but announced Tuesday that the organization wouldn’t have enough time to prepare and put on a safe event for 2020.
“With so much excitement and energy from last year, it just made this decision even more difficult,” Browning said.
This year’s parade was scheduled to take place on June 27 with Anne Arundel County Public Library CEO Skip Auld as the grand marshall.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley grand marshaled the first Annapolis pride parade in 2019, along with Parker Drapeau. He was saddened to hear about the cancellation of the 2020 parade.
“What I loved about the pride parade was I wasn’t sure if it was going to be successful or not,” Buckley said.
“It was one of my favorite moments to round the corner from Amos Garrett onto West Street and see the sea of rainbow flags, see seven churches represented, see dads with ‘proud father’ T-shirts and moms with ‘free mom hug’ T-shirts.”
Browning said he plans to announce details for a virtual pride event soon and is working to plan an even bigger 2021 parade and festival that could expand to City Dock.
“We’ll try to do as much as we can but we’re not alone in this," Browning said. "Every organization is facing challenges and trying to think outside the box so we’re all in this together.”
To support local restaurants and their staff, Annapolis Pride is donating $1,000 to Feed Anne Arundel.
The Pride cancellation comes four days after the Naval Academy announced its public commissioning week events would be canceled for next month — a double whammy for an already struggling Annapolis economy.
Latest Coronavirus
“It really is going to be a tough year to get through, but we will get through it,” Buckley said.