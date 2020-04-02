Anne Arundel police officer tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalized

An Anne Arundel County police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first member of the department known to have contracted the respiratory virus, county officials announced Thursday.
The officer is in the hospital, County Executive Steuart Pittman said on a video call with local media.
Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman, declined to describe the officer’s condition and said police do not know if the officer contracted the virus in the line of duty.
“He’s been quarantining for weeks already,” Davis told The Capital. “We don’t think there’s additional officer exposure from him.”
The news of the first county police officer contracting the virus comes days after county fire department officials announced two firefighters had tested positive. Both of those firefighters have since returned to work.
“Our prayers are with that officer, that officer’s family and that officer’s police family,” Pittman said.
This story will be updated.