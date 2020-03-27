Annapolis, Anne Arundel police respond to 18 coronavirus restrictions complaints

First Gov. Larry Hogan curtailed large gatherings. Then he ordered the closure of all “nonessential” businesses, with a host of other measures enacted along the way.
Hogan’s executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Maryland has made violating his mandates punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or one year in jail or both. The responsibility for enforcing these measures has fallen, among other agencies, squarely on the shoulders of local departments like Annapolis and Anne Arundel County police.
With each new restriction city and county police officers have been responding to citizen complaints: first about outlawed gatherings and then nonessential businesses continuing operations. Annapolis police have responded to eight calls over six days, while Anne Arundel County police responded to 10 on Wednesday, the first day they started tracking such calls.
Officials for both agencies say tracking such calls are tricky because they don’t fall into traditional crime categories. They also say they’re taking an ask-for-compliance-first approach, where they’ll only resort to enforcement if the people or establishments don’t comply after officers explain the orders and potential violations.
Sgt. Amy Miguez, Annapolis police spokeswoman, said officers responded to two calls each on Friday and Sunday for large crowds, but that no further action was taken. Miguez had limited information about the calls.
Hogan ordered nonessential businesses close starting after 5 p.m. Monday. And Miguez said Monday was quiet but things picked up starting Tuesday. Between Tuesday and around midday Thursday, Miguez said officers responded to four calls about nonessential businesses still going. However, no further action was necessary, she said.
County police officers responded to three calls Wednesday — only one of which required action —for large gatherings. One complaint involved a business in Lothian, but it turned out the company was tasked by the government with making hand sanitizer and there was no violation, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, Anne Arundel County police spokeswoman.
Officers responded to another call for a residence in Pasadena, only to find six people inside — four short of the limit of 10 under the Governor’s mandate, Davis said.
Conversely, a warning was issued to a restaurant in Severn, which had 14 people inside. When officers arrived and explained the violation, Davis said, “everyone was cooperative."
County police also got seven complaints Wednesday regarding nonessential businesses failing to cease operations. Davis said only one, a technology service company in Millersville, was found not to be in violation of Hogan’s order. The tech company, Davis said, was a federal government contractor and provided documentation.
Davis said six other businesses — two gyms and four nail or beauty salons — had disobeyed the state mandates. The gyms, which were doing fitness videos and social media related work, were issued warnings.
The salons or beauty companies cooperated with police and shut down immediately, Davis said. No warnings were necessary.