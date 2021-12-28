Anne Arundel County executive not requiring employee COVID boosters, defers to council for future mandates

Anne Arundel County employees will not be required to get COVID-19 booster shots anytime soon, as County Executive Steuart Pittman said he anticipates such a requirement could illicit backlash.
“When we require these things, there’s always a certain amount of pushback that comes with that,” Pittman said Tuesday.
“I was talking to some people in public health recently who were explaining that if you end up shaming people into doing things, which sometimes comes with a requirement given the politics in all of this, you get a certain amount of pushback in public health.”
Though the county recently held an incentive program offering $1,000 checks to county employees who showed proof of vaccination, Anne Arundel does not currently have a requirement for employees to be vaccinated or show negative test results. Earlier this month, the county said it was waiting on federal directions before mandating vaccinations or testing.
However, the county is still encouraging everyone who can to get boosted.
“We’ve gotten a lot of questions like, ‘Why do I need a booster?’ Honestly, that’s just the way the body works and the way viruses work. Your body, your immunity starts to drift down over time,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said.
Even though the now prevalent omicron variant is more transmissible among vaccinated people than past variants, according to Kalyanaraman, unvaccinated people are still much more likely to get it.
“You’re about three-and-a-half times more likely to test positive for COVID if you are not vaccinated compared to if you are vaccinated,” he said. “For hospitalizations, about two-thirds are not vaccinated and about another 30% are vaccinated but not boosted.”
As far as other changes to local protocols concerning COVID-19, Pittman said those decisions are in the hands of the County Council, which next meets Monday.
In regards to reinstituting a county mask mandate, “That is not my role at this point in Anne Arundel County,” Pittman said.
“Most of Central Maryland has got mask mandates at indoor public gatherings; that’s because the legislative bodies supported that in those counties. Our legislative body, our county council, will be considering making some changes in county code to allow the county executive to implement a mask mandate. We don’t have that authority now.”
Anne Arundel County Council members voted in June to end the county’s emergency health order and Pittman’s ability to impose mask mandates or further capacity limits for restaurants, businesses and other entities in the county.
Howard County resumed its mask mandate Sunday, which requires face coverings to be worn indoors in all businesses and facilities open to the public. Prince George’s and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City have already reinstituted their indoor mask mandates, and a similar requirement in Baltimore County begins Wednesday morning.
In terms of initiating a state of emergency, Pittman said an executive order from him would only be valid for seven days, so he is, again, waiting for the council’s decision.
“Rather than play yo-yo with these decisions, we’re letting the County Council debate this first and that’s what they’re going to do on Monday,” he said.
This comes as cases in Anne Arundel continue to rise at a new trajectory, with 90 cases per 100,000 people being reported per day this week, more than four times the 20 cases per 100,000 average the county was seeing at the start of the month, Pittman said.
“Our hospitalizations are the metric that we’ve always looked at the most carefully and been the most concerned about. Last week we announced they’d doubled to 85, and now we’re at 134 COVID patients in Anne Arundel County hospitalized between Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center,” he said.
Pittman said the county is doing the best it can to overcome the testing shortage the county and nation have seen in recent days. The Anne Arundel County Health Department distributed 100,000 last week, and 200,000 more have been ordered and are on the way, Pittman said.
“We hope to have the distribution starting next week,” he said.
This story may be updated.