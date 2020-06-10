Anne Arundel executive gets tested for coronavirus after attending George Floyd vigil

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman was tested for the coronavirus Wednesday after attending a vigil for victims of police brutality over the weekend.
There have multiple protests, marches and vigils in and around the county for nearly two weeks, and more are planned, after a white police officer in Minneapolis killed George Floyd, a black man, and a video of the incident went viral online. Public health officials worry these mass gatherings could prompt an influx of new coronavirus cases.
Sunday, I attended a vigil to honor George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.— AACoExec (@AACoExec) June 10, 2020
Today, following @AAHealth's recommendation that anyone who attended a mass gathering recently should be tested, I visited their drive through testing site and received a COVID-19 test. pic.twitter.com/CH1hZkjmiF
Officials are now asking that anyone who attends a protest, march or other mass gathering be tested for the virus three days after attending, even if they are not showing symptoms. Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said that research now shows that both asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people can spread the virus.
Widespread testing of protestors is an effort of harm reduction, Kalyanaraman said, which will hopefully prevent a spike in infections. He was tested Wednesday at a drive-thru testing site on Truman Parkway in Annapolis and should receive test results in the coming days.
Testing is free in Anne Arundel County and available at various locations throughout the region.
During any protest or demonstration, Kalyanraman said it’s important to remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.
He specifically encouraged black and Hispanic residents to get tested for the virus, as they are being impacted disproportionately by it. New numbers released this week show nearly 70% — 273 cases of the 408 cases for which race and ethnicity are known — are Hispanic or Latino, despite making up just 20% of the city’s population as of 2019.
“The irony is that protesting issues around racism exposes those groups to even greater risk,” he said. “We want to make sure that everybody is as safe as they can be.”
Pittman and other county officials have spoken out against the police brutality in Minneapolis and across the country. On the Arundel Center in Annapolis, Pittman hung two banners. One reads, “We stand together,” and another, “We can’t breathe - end racism now.”
The county is encouraging anyone who attends a protest to abide by the following guidelines:
- Wear a face mask and eye protection, and avoid touching your face.
- Do not yell or shout, as yelling spreads droplets. Instead, use signs or drums and other noisemakers.
- Stay with a small group of 10 or fewer to reduce contacts.
- Carry hand sanitizer and bandages.
- Stay hydrated with water, and avoid alcoholic drinks.
- Don’t attend if you are feeling sick.