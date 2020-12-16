Anne Arundel County judge blocks Pittman’s executive order, allows restaurants to serve indoors until Dec. 28

Changes to the executive order also impact bingo halls, which will allow patrons to play slot machines but not to participate in active bingo games. Fitness centers can’t allow team sports but can conduct group classes if those classes are taught in a space with 150 square feet per participant, and the total number of participants doesn’t exceed 25% occupancy. Roller rinks and indoor ice rinks can allow 10 persons on the ice or the rink and no more than 10 additional non-employees in the facility at any one time.