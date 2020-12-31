Fitness centers in Anne Arundel sue County Executive Steuart Pittman for closing sports practices

A group of fitness and sports center owners asked the same county judge who suspended County Executive Steuart Pittman’s restaurant closure to stop his executive order from causing their centers to cancel sports and sports practices.
Owners of four Anne Arundel County fitness centers hired C. Edward Hartman II, the attorney in the restaurant lawsuit, to file a temporary restraining order and injunction that would stop Pittman’s order prohibiting sports or sports practices at fitness centers. Hartman declined to comment for this article.
Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge William Mulford II tossed out the motion for a temporary restraining order. Mulford could still grant an injunction, but a hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Pittman’s December executive order prohibits fitness centers from hosting sports and sport practices. But they can remain open and provide classes or group fitness activities at 25% capacity and if participants wear a mask.
Plaintiffs include Steven Vaugh, owner of Athletic Performance Inc. in Gambrills, Fatima Englema, general manager of Odenton Sports Center, Ben Pardew, general manager of Benfield Sports Center in Millersville and Clifton Everett, owner of Soccer Dome in Jessup.
They argued their sports centers base 90% or more of their income on youth and adult sports practices. Pittman’s order threatens to permanently close their business, the plaintiffs said. The lawsuit argues the ban on sports practices is not “necessary and reasonable to save lives or prevent exposure to COVID-19.”
Mulford denied the request for a temporary restraining order on Dec. 23, stating it was unlikely the lawsuit had merit and it is not in the public interest to resume youth sports — which was different than how he felt for the restaurant lawsuit’s restraining order request. The judge wrote he believed the plaintiffs failed to show how the order would cause irreparable injury since each business offered activities outside sports practices that “generate sustainable income.”
Indoor fitness and sports centers make a majority of their income during profitable winter months when practices and leagues move inside, the plaintiffs said. Revenue created from November through March typically sustains their businesses through the slower, warmer months of the year.
At Athletic Performance Inc., 90% of revenue comes from sports activities and 10% is generated by gym-style fitness operations that don’t cover the cost of expenses, Vaugh wrote in an affidavit.
But for Clifton Everett, owner of Soccer Dome, he said 100% of his revenue comes from sports practices.
Everett owns two sports centers in Anne Arundel County and Howard County. The 30-foot, 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Jessup hosts two turf soccer fields, along with a snack bar that serves beer. Even at 10% capacity, full soccer teams can play at his spacious center. Now that sports are prohibited, Everett had to close his Anne Arundel County facility, while his Howard County sports center can continue to host games at 25%.
“It just baffles me how (Mulford) thinks that we could stay alive and not go bankrupt if we closed our doors,” Everett said. “I just really don’t think that (the county) should be in the business of closing businesses down unless they’re in violation; unless they’ve done something wrong.”
“We’ve done nothing wrong,” he said.
Everett took out a $350,000 loan through the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program to keep his business afloat. He worries how he will repay the loan without generating income and after he said he experienced a $100,000 loss in revenue this year. Everett received $60,000 from the state, which he said he spent a portion of hiring Hartman to challenge Pittman’s order in court.
Pittman reversed his restriction on indoor dining that would have required restaurants to scale back service to outdoor dining, carryout and delivery only. A group of county restaurant owners, led by Titan Hospitality, sued Pittman over the order. After a two-day hearing and before Mulford ruled on the case, Pittman announced Wednesday restaurants can continue to serve inside.
“Now that the restaurant one has been resolved and we’ve seen a reduction in hospitalizations and more realistic projections, we hope that he will probably be more amenable to allowing people to play sports,” Everett said.
Hartman filed an emergency request for a hearing on the preliminary injunction after Mulford dismissed the temporary restraining order. A hearing date is still pending.