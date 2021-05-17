Anne Arundel executive Pittman ready to end emergency order but wants to protect outside dining first

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is prepared to end the emergency order giving him broader authority amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but first, he wants to protect local restaurants’ outside food serving privileges.
Administration officials planed to submit legislation to the council Thursday to extend broad outdoor dining permissions granted during the pandemic for restaurants through October. If protections for restaurants are passed by the council, Pittman pledged to end the order “immediately.”
“What the restaurant owners have found, and the public has found, is this outdoor dining is pretty nice,” Pittman said. “We want to encourage people to go out and spend money.”
Pittman’s comments on the emergency order came several hours before Monday’s County Council meeting, in which the body would take up another bill that would end his emergency powers if approved.
Councilman Nathan Volke, R-Pasadena, introduced the bill. He has attempted to curb those powers alongside his two fellow Republican council members, saying Pittman has overreached during the pandemic. Volke said he has been working on a similar bill for about the last two weeks that also will go before the council Thursday to preserve those privileges.
“I don’t want to see that happen,” Volke said.
Volke called for a hold on his bill to end the emergency powers until other legislation protecting restaurants is passed. The hold was passed by the council with only Councilwoman Sarah Lacey, D-Jessup, opposing the hold. Lacey said she voted against it as she thought it would be better to vote the bill down now because the resolution will be before the public in different circumstances on June 7th.
And since the public hearing has been held, it won’t be held again on the same resolution, she said.
Pittman said his administration would have opposed Volke’s bill Monday because ending it now would mean removing special privileges provided to businesses, such as restaurants benefitting from looser permitting and restrictions on outside dining. Those permissions are entwined with the emergency order, so many restaurants would lose the ability to serve food outside. Pittman administration officials said they would work with Volke on his bill or provide their own bill as planned if needed.
The special permissions for restaurants were granted in May after Pittman signed an executive order. That order gave restaurants broad authority to serve food outside, sell it as carry-out and deliver food to customers, among other permissions.
Since that order, restaurant owners have expanded operations outside to include tables and chairs, tents for sunny days and even warming methods for diners in winter. Pittman said the legislation he puts forth would allow the restaurants to maintain their flexibility for seating diners outside.
Annapolis officials said the city’s emergency order is tethered to the state. There aren’t any plans to change that, though there are discussions about independent rules for recovery zones, parking and other items currently covered under the order.
Flexibility is going to be important because while customers are more confident, many still prefer eating outside, some even waiting an hour or more for it, said James King, CEO of Titan Hospitality Group and co-founder of the Maryland Restaurant Coalition.
King said outdoor dining saved many establishments as customers wouldn’t even consider eating indoors during portions of the pandemic. That will change over time, but for now, having the extra outdoor space will help restaurants recover.
“It is absolutely a lifeline,” King said. “At the end of last season going into the fall, if (customers) couldn’t dine outside, they weren’t coming out. To get the ability to have extra seating outside ensures revenue that we just not would have had without it.”
Pittman said he called King and got his advice on the importance of outside dining. The two have been in contact a few times over the last few months after a legal battle following Pittman’s decisions to further restrict restaurant dining.
“I tend to call him for thoughts about the industry and how they are doing,” the county executive said.
Administration officials plan to introduce the legislation at Thursday’s council meeting on the budget. It isn’t yet clear when that means the emergency order will end as the council has rules on bill timing following introduction, amendments and public hearings. Bills can be deemed emergency legislation to pass them more quickly, such as Volke’s bill to end the emergency order.
Volke has tried on several occasions to curb Pittman’s emergency powers during the pandemic. Emergency orders by Pittman and Hogan to limit capacity and even outright close businesses led to political fights as the groups argued over the best ways to help struggling businesses while limiting the virus’ spread. Some of those businesses have closed permanently and more than 595 people died to COVID-19 in Anne Arundel.
The council is likely to continue this discussion at its meeting Thursday when Pittman said he expects to introduce the legislation. That will be the first meeting of the council in person since indoor gatherings were restricted under COVID-19 guidelines.
Brooks DuBose contributed to this report.