Anne Arundel takes smaller steps toward reopening than Maryland

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said Thursday that the county will take limited steps to reopening the economy on Friday.
The steps include allowing retail businesses to open for curbside pickup and hair salons and beauty salons to open for appointment only. Religious services will not be allowed.
Pittman’s announcement followed by 24 hours the announcement by Gov. Larry Hogan to loosen restrictions starting at 5 p.m. Friday. He gave wide discretion to local jurisdictions in setting their own pace in easing some of the restrictions while keeping social distancing in place.
“It’s been a long 24 hours, and I believe we have some progress that we can make safely,” Pittman said.
The county will not make changes in Hogan’s guidelines on manufacturing, which Pittman said was already allowed under the existing orders.
Pittman cited a long-range of factors that went into the decision, including infection rates, availability of testing and protective gear, community tracing and contract tracing.
Hogan’s stay-at-home order turns into a “Safer at Home” advisory at 5 p.m. on Friday, with a host of new privileges for Marylanders.
“We're either going to be hurting ourselves from a public health perspective or from an economic perspective,” Pittman said. “Our health officer is clear that to do the reopening we would be allowed to do will create a spike.”
Today, @GovLarryHogan inched forward on the Roadmap to Recovery, allowing some restrictions to be lifted where local health officials believe that metrics have been achieved. In the coming days I'll review the proposals with @aahealth and announce which ones we will implement.— AACoExec (@AACoExec) May 13, 2020
Pittman has said he will act in accordance with central Maryland’s other seven other largest jurisdictions, though there is no official pact to do so. This makes the most sense, he said, because the virus does not respect county lines.
The “Big Eight” include Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Harford, Frederick, Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City.
The county has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland — more than 10,000 people have tested positive. An average of nine people a day are dying in Prince George’s, Alsobrooks said, making COVID-19 the county’s leading cause of death.
The Prince George’s County health officer established five different areas of improvement necessary to reopen, including a two-week decline in both hospitalizations and deaths; availability of at least 30% of intensive care units and medical beds in hospitals; more personal protective equipment and staffing in hospitals; the ability to test at least 9,000 people per week; and more contact tracers.
This article will be updated.
Capital reporter Rachael Pacella contributed to this article.