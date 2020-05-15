Doctors are struggling with mental health during the public health crisis. Fellow physicians started a hotline to help.

Doctors battling an aggressive virus that can cause COVID-19, a sometimes fatal respiratory disease, are also battling personal anxiety, fear and a sense of being overwhelmed, mental health experts say.
Despite being under immense stress and pressure working during the coronavirus pandemic with a shortage of protective supplies, doctors often don’t ask for help and tend to keep their own needs on the back burner while caring for others, said Smita Gautam, a psychiatrist at Northwestern University’s Family Institute. Gautam and four other psychiatrists started a free, confidential peer support hotline called “Physician Support Line” to help doctors process their emotions and experiences.
“Doctors are called heroes these days and they might not feel like heroes, they might feel nervous and scared but feel pressure to continue with the image that society has created for them," Gautam said. “Doctors are humans too.”
The hotline acts as preventative aid for doctors to use before mental health illnesses emerge, Gautam said. After the call, doctors who need treatment can be connected with a local therapist or psychiatrist.
More than 600 psychiatrists are voluntarily manning the hotline and providing free mental health care to physicians in need. The support network acts not as a doctor and patient relationship, but as an opportunity for doctors to speak with fellow physicians as peers who have a shared experience in settings like hospitals, medical school and residency.
“What’s helpful and unique about the Physician Support Line is that it’s manned by physicians for physicians,” said Gillian Schweitzer, an Annapolis psychiatrist and support line volunteer. “It helps them feel more comfortable.”
Schweitzer, who founded “Annapolis Cares,” a consortium of mental health therapists who provided pro-bono treatment to reporters after the Capital Gazette shooting, was considering starting her own hotline when the pandemic became local. She learned about the Physician Support Line and now volunteers for two, one-hour shifts a week fielding around two calls a shift.
The national, confidential hotline is a grassroots effort and is not owned or affiliated with a health system or organization, which minimizes the fear and concern about institutional stigma some doctors may otherwise have when calling, Gautam said. Certain state regulations ask physicians to disclose mental health problems when applying for a medical license.
Seeking support can also be hard for doctors who are used to putting other’s needs before their own.
“Asking for help is considered sort of a weakness by people who can be perfectionists, and physician communities are known to be perfectionists. Part of it is just because that’s the kind of the community the physician community is,”Gautam said.
During the health crisis, doctors can feel increasingly isolated. Physicians working on hospitals’ front lines against the frontlines are experiencing life or death situations daily. Some doctors don’t feel comfortable recounting their experiences with friends or family because they don’t want to scare them; others are isolated to hotels and away from their support system to protect them from getting sick and prevent spreading the virus.
“It’s sort of a staccato life where they’re on duty, get home, take off all the protective equipment, eat, go to bed, and do it all over again,” Gautam said. “And there is no room for self-care.”
When the hotline launched on March 30, founders Dr. Suzan Song, Dr. Allison Cotton, Dr. Mona Masood and Dr. Pu Cheng received immediate interest from nearly 250 psychiatrists, which grew to 600 volunteers by April 10. Once the crisis is over, the hotline’s founders hope to make it a sustainable service for a profession that is more afflicted by suicide than the general population.
“Coronavirus is sort of the last straw for a lot of physicians,” Gautam said. “Physician mental health is a topic which has been neglected for a long time.”
Doctors can call 1-(888)-409-0141 from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. to receive peer support from a fellow physician. The hotline is accepting applications for volunteers on its website at https://www.physiciansupportline.com/volunteer-info