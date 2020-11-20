Anne Arundel expands phone line to help residents connect with coronavirus relief services, other resources available

Anne Arundel residents can call a phone line if they need food assistance to connect them to rent and utility assistance for eviction and foreclosure prevention, mental health counseling, and other COVID-19 related services, including grant programs for nonprofits and restaurants.
English and Spanish-speaking case managers can now be reached between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 410-222-FOOD (3663). County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the expanded phone line Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The pandemic continues to deeply impact this community. The Warmline expansion to include all available resources is intended to help stabilize the health and wellness of the community, especially during the holiday season,” Pittman wrote in a news release. “Our hard-working and compassionate public servants are engaging the community in ways we could never have imagined a year ago.”
Much of the county’s $101 million federal CARES Act allotment has gone toward these “safety net” programs, which Pittman said are targeted to provide support to the county’s most vulnerable residents. He’s required to spend the entire fund by Dec. 30 or send it back to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Deputy Chief Administrator for Health and Human Services Pam Jordan urged residents to take advantage of the assistance before the programs expire at the end of the year.
Eviction and foreclosure prevention, housing counseling
Renters who are at risk of losing rental housing due to a COVID-19 related financial crisis can get temporary rental assistance through Arundel Community Development Services' Eviction Prevention Program.
Renters must be Anne Arundel County residents, have a pre-pandemic income of less than 80% of the area median income, and be able to show how the pandemic has impacted their finances to be eligible.
For more information, visit https://acdsinc.org/housing-resources/renters/acds-eviction-prevention-program/.
Water bill and utility assistance
County homeowners who are unable to pay their water or utility bills after March 1 are eligible for assistance from the county to fend off shutoffs. Residents can apply for this funding through Dec. 15.
Arundel Community Development Services runs the water bill program. For more information, visit https://acdsinc.org/just-announced-water-bill-relief-program/.
Energy assistance is available through the Community Action Agency. This funding is targeted at residents who do not qualify for the Maryland Energy Assistance Program or other electric and utility support programs. More information on this program is available by the Community Action Agency’s 24/7 hotline at 833-888-0401.
Humanitarian Relief Fund
Anne Arundel County residents who were making less than $25 per hour before the pandemic and have had their income impacted are eligible to receive a one-time $500 Visa gift card through the county’s Humanitarian Relief Fund.
This program is open to residents who may not be eligible for other forms of government assistance, such as unemployment insurance, due to their immigration status or other reasons.
For more information, visit https://www.aawdc.org/relief.
Mental health and grief counseling
Residents who need mental health support or grief counseling can be connected to services through the Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency.
Additional support is available through a 24/7 hotline at 410-768-5522.
Grant programs
Pittman has also used CARES Act money to fund several grant programs for industries that have been hard hit by the pandemic. Grants for small businesses and child care providers have ended. However, there are still grants available for restaurants, artists and arts organizations, nonprofits and families with children with disabilities that are struggling during the pandemic. Those interested in applying for grants can get more information by calling 410-222-FOOD (3663).