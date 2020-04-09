Anne Arundel park visits increase more than 30% as coronavirus closes nearly everything else

Anne Arundel County parks saw a visitor increase of more than 30% in March as the global coronavirus pandemic quickly shut down many aspects of public life and public officials requested, and later required, residents to stay in their homes unless traveling for certain reasons.
Under Gov. Larry Hogan’s recently issues stay-at-home, active outdoor exercise is one of the few reasons a Maryland resident can go out without violating state law.
In Anne Arundel County, where more than 400 people have fallen ill with the virus and at least 11 have died, officials seem to have made it a priority to keep parks open safely. Shortly after the virus touched down in Maryland, County Executive Steuart Pittman waived the fees for all county parks in an effort to encourage residents to spend time outdoors and appreciate the springtime.
Despite playgrounds, athletic courts, pavilions, dog parks and restrooms being closed, officials from the Department of Recreation and Parks reported an increased amount of visitors to parks across the county. In an analysis of visitation numbers for regional and community parks and trails, The Capital found that some parks, like Downs Park, saw visitation more than double. Others, like the six county trails, cumulatively saw an increase of only about 15%.
Overall, park attendance leapt from 203,597 in March of 2019 to 271,340 in March of 2020 — an increase of 67,743 or about 33%.
Officials from the Department of Recreation and Parks said they use electronic car counters at park entry points and then multiply the total number of cars by 3.5, the average number of people each car brings into the parks. Though there are many more community parks in the county than are listed here, county officials said not all have the ability to track visitation.
Though Pittman’s office considered closing parks earlier on in the pandemic, they intend to keep them open, especially for residents who might not have a yard or other opportunities for active outdoor exercise.
“We considered whether we should close our parks entirely,” said Chris Trumbauer, Pittman’s senior adviser. “(But) the County Executive felt it was important to keep parks open to allow folks space to go outside.”
“We want to keep parks open specifically for folks that don’t have access to open space has that as a respite,” Trumbauer said. That should be possible as long as community members respect park rangers, follow the rules, and the county continues to be able to safely staff the parks.
Despite the increases in attendance, Park Administrator Mark Garrity said he does not foresee needing to close the parks entirely.
Officials continue to patrol the parks and enforce social distancing measures and other government mandates, but Garrity said people should still be able to enjoy the outdoors.
“It’s an unprecedented increase, obviously,” Garrity said, especially considering that March is typically a fairly cool month. “Maybe for a lot of people it’s their first time going to the parks, were hoping that once all this is over they will come back and we will have a lot more park visitors and people enjoying our park system.”
Typically, park officials only close the parks when parking fills up. In that case, they usually wait for five cars to come out before they let in the next five. Closing the parks all together would be a challenge because many of the county parks allow for community members to easily walk on from multiple different points, Garrity said.
“I don’t think we would ever reach a capacity of sheer volume of people that we would have to start asking people to leave,” Garrity said. “There’s a lot of open land.”
He said he hopes residents will continue to take advantage of the county parks as a place where they can relax and have fun outside their home in a safe way.
On Friday, Pittman wrote on Twitter that he’d visited Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis to thank the Department of Recreation and Parks team for what they have done during the pandemic.
“I feel like our parks are helping keep up the morale of our county during this challenging time,” he wrote.
