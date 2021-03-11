The Capital wants to hear how the pandemic changed your life

The pandemic arrived in Anne Arundel County on March 11, 2020, and this community changed forever.
Today, The Capital begins a deep look into how we got here, what’s changed and where we go from here. We want you to join the conversation.
In 300 words or less, tell us when you first realized how much would change? What have you lost in the last year? What have you gained? How do you think the community will change as the spread of COVID falls and vaccinations spread? What are your hopes for the future?
What you tell us is up to you.
You can send a letter to the editor by emailing us at capletts@capgaznews.com. Or if you prefer to submit it through our website, we’re offering an online form.
We’ll share the best submissions with readers on Sunday. We’re looking forward to reading what you submit.
Then at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the staff will head to The Capital Facebook page for a live discussion of what it’s been like to cover a pandemic from the vantage point of a community news organization.
We hope you’ll join the conversation.