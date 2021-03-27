COVID pandemic forces Passover Seders online for a second year

This year, with most of the adults vaccinated, the Fazekas family will make the trip up to Long Island, where Amy Fazekas Bird grew up, to celebrate in a pod with her mother, sister, in-laws and video call the rest of the family. Missing among the virtual faces will be Bird’s great aunt Roz Joseph, the last of the generation who started the Seder tradition, who died from COVID-19, and her father, Joel, who died suddenly in December 2019.