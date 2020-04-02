The coronavirus can’t stop the music as a local Anne Arundel piano teacher takes her classes online

Anne Arundel Community College piano professor Helen Smith-Tarchalski has taken the music online as she keeps her students up-to-date with lessons during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Remote music instruction has been at the forefront of online education for years,” Smith-Tarchalski said. “Music teachers sometimes offer lessons to students with whom they have never been in the same room. Sometimes their students live in remote rural areas or overseas.”
Smith-Tarchalski, who serves as president of Anne Arundel Music Teachers Association, has been working over the past couple of weeks to help teachers rapidly establish their online studios.
With the help of a laptop and online platforms Skype, WhatsApp and Zoom, Smith-Tarchalski and her students haven’t missed a beat. In addition to teaching at AACC, Smith-Tarchalski is also teaching remote piano lessons to her Annapolis studio private students during the quarantine period.
When Anne Arundel Community College student Donna Tandoc heard that school would go online for the rest of the semester, she felt a wave of anxiety.
“I thought, Oh no! I’m not sure this will be possible for all my classes," Tandoc said. "What’s going to happen to my piano course? I need that credit in order to graduate!”
She was surprised and relieved to learn that her piano lessons were going online, too.
“Nothing can replace the in-person musical experience. But online lessons are a Godsend for some people who wouldn’t be able to study otherwise, and during this crisis, they are the only way anyone can study an instrument with a teacher," Smith-Tarchalski said. “Some parents were a little apprehensive at first, but the students were excited. The parents’ apprehension melted away as they are seeing their children’s progress moving forward uninterrupted, and their children are very much enjoying this process.”
All students have been able to participate, including ten-year-old Iris Juliano, a fifth-grader at Montessori International Children’s House in Annapolis. Iris participated in her first Skype piano lesson from her father’s sailboat in Mayo.
“We just set up the digital piano, ran Skype through the marina’s WiFi internet system, and communicated through my Chromebook. It was business as usual,” said Jonah Juliano, Iris’s father, who works as an independent building contractor.
The biggest difference of teaching online for Smith-Tarchalski is language and explaining in detail.
“You can’t just go over and reshape a student’s hand or touch their shoulder or move their body,” Smith-Tarchalski said. “It has to be with words only and demonstration from me.”
The parents of eleven-year-old Dara Li, a fifth-grader at Central Elementary, own and operate the Nova Sushi Bar and Asian Fusion restaurant in Edgewater. They are relieved that Dara can continue with her piano lessons online.
“It’s just Paul and me handling the restaurant since the governor’s order (allows) take-out,” said Dara’s mother, Susan Li. “Dara’s music education is very important to us, so we are grateful she can continue her piano lessons without us worrying about the commute right now or social distancing.”
Five-year-old Skype piano student Josephine Bisesi is a kindergartener at Germantown Elementary in Annapolis. Her father, Jonathan Bisesi, is a professional percussionist serving in “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.
“All of our work simply evaporated; we are at a standstill for now,” Bisesi said.
Bisesi also teaches percussion on the faculty at George Mason University, which is moving forward thanks to online teaching. He has already met with his private students online, and they will be holding studio group percussion classes on Zoom.
Recital season for Anne Arundel County students has not been canceled and AAMTA plans to move ahead with the Spring Solo Festival, according to Smith-Tarchalski.
“Our venue is closed, but Zoom is not. So, each family can join the conference call from home, and the judge will be able to produce an evaluation and rating, as usual, Smith-Tarchalski said.
Smith-Tarchalski can see herself continuing to teach online after this pandemic is over.
“I will be doing this long term in certain situations. As I discovered, students aren’t falling behind and I am able to keep them going,” Smith-Tarchalski said. “It will be good to keep lessons from being canceled and never have to worry about a snowstorm again or even if they are sick, but able enough to play piano. If a car breaks down or parent comes home late, all that will be gone now."