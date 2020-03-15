Anne Arundel Community College takes spring semester online-only in response to coronavirus spread

As colleges across the state close down campuses and extend spring break, Anne Arundel Community College is going a step further.
Students will not come back to campus this semester abd instead will finish out their classes through remote learning.
“I realize this is a heavy lift and extremely disruptive. Please remember we are doing this in service to the entire community and in support of the state,” college president President Dawn Lindsay said Thursday in making the announcement.
From March 23 to March 27, the campus is closed for scheduled spring break but will be open for certain faculty and staff to prepare for a transition to remote learning. On March 30, all staff will also prepare for the online instruction move.
Student support services are set to begin again in-person meetings on April 2 — but the college is asking that people practice social distancing and use remote access.
Classes for students will begin again on April 6 but will use online and remote learning. For those who may not have access to the internet or a computer, the college is looking for a solution.
“Many people are working and will continue to work behind the scenes to make sure students have access to the materials and support they need to be successful,” said Dan Baum, the college executive director of strategic communications.
Students will receive direct communication from their instructors about how their classes will be run and how they can work together through the end of the term, he said.
“We are using the extended time to identify the resources and support services that can serve students best,” Baum said.
Prior to the current schedule changes, the college has held similar style workshops in the past for instructors like Candice Hill, an associate professor in English, Academic Writing and Research Coordinator. Hill has taught online for 11 years overall and six at the college.
“These are rigorous courses that also come with mentorship from faculty who have been teaching online,” Hill wrote in an email.
“Faculty will be getting even more training and more chances to ask questions and prepared their courses to run online; we are also identifying faculty mentors who have taught online successfully to help our colleagues who might not be as familiar with how to teach online.”
The college, with campuses in Arnold, Glen Burnie and Hanover, relies on the online platform called Canvas that gives students and instructors access to forum discussions, instructional materials, video and audio lectures.
Mary Bachkosky, an associate professor in the college’s Legal Studies Institute in the School of Business & Law, said Canvas is a useful tool to keep in contact with students and professors.
Bachkosky said she has set up advanced schedules so students will know what to expect and can use worksheets, discussions and lectures — though she does acknowledge the system is not the same as face to face interactions.
“It is not perfect but it comes close to it to reach our course outcome,” she said.
St. John’s College in Annapolis is also preparing online learning for students, although it plans to use the method for two weeks.
In the past, the St. John’s College has held online seminars for alumni. But the school is in a unique position as online coursework for the undergraduate program has never been done before.
“This is uncharted territory for St. Johns,” Michael O’Connor, the college spokesman, said. “The faculty is so dedicated and students are so determined — that lends a certain degree of confidence.”
For next week, St. John’s freshmen, sophomores and juniors will work on their annual essay assignments and receive assistance from their instructors through communication tools like email, Skype or phone, O’Connor said. Seniors will begin oral essays online on Monday and be in contact with instructors.
To do this, the college has a small IT staff of less than 10 that will help both instructors and students in case of technical problems.
“So much hinges on the nature of St. John’s because it is so close and so intimate, it something we have never had to deal with before,” O’Connor said.
As colleges prepare to transition to online learning, professors have noted stress from their students.
Bachkosky said she held additional office hours on Thursday to help alleviate concerns from students.
“They are anxious and exhibiting signs of stress," she said. "It will be okay and we are doing the best we can to have the support they need,” she said.
Hill recommends students review the Canvas app in advance, set up a similar schedule at home as students would on campus and to reach out to professors for help.
“Pester us! We want to talk to you,” she said over email. “We’ll all go into social withdraw without seeing you!"
Kat Smit, an Anne Arundel Community College student from Arnold, said she is already accustomed to online learning because this is the first semester she has taken online courses.
“All my professors have been very good with laying out assignments, not overwhelming you in a certain week or giving your recommendations to make it as manageable as possible,” Smit said.
She noted that some of her friends were surprised by the school’s sudden change from monitoring the situation to announcing online coursework.
But her professor, who teaches an in-person course, already has begun preparing her and others in her class, she said.
“When he was tasked with making it more online, he just jumped right in,” she said.
St. John’s College will monitor and provide the necessary support to the campus, O’Connor said.