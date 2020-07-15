Odenton library employee, North Arundel Aquatic Center patron test positive for COVID-19

Two employees at Anne Arundel County facilities have tested positive for coronavirus.
County agencies announced the positive cases at the Odenton Regional Library and the North Arundel Aquatic Center within about an hour of each other Wednesday morning.
The indoor Glen Burnie pool will be closed for 14 days as it is thoroughly cleaned, Anne Arundel County Health Department spokeswoman Elin Jones said in the announcement.
Jones recommended any pool staff or patrons who used the pool from July 7 to Tuesday should quarantine for 14 days from the last day at the pool and get tested three to five days after their first exposure at the pool.
Any person with symptoms who used the pool during this time period is urged to call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256 to get tested immediately and isolate while waiting for results.
Protocols for the center’s staff include wearing masks, social distancing, proper and frequent hand washing and sanitizing and disinfecting the surfaces in the facility.
Another county pool, Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis, was closed Sunday after two staff members reported symptoms of COVID-19. They were not at work and have not tested positive.
The Odenton Library employee was not symptomatic while at work and had not been at the branch since Friday, the library announcement said. The employee will need to test negative for COVID-19 before returning to work, library spokeswoman Christine Feldmann said.
Contact tracing has started to identify any potential exposures from the library case. No contact from health department officials means you are not at an increased risk, according to the announcement.
The library will remain open, as the county health department determined that library staff and customers have been following correct health and safety protocols since its July 6 reopening, Jones said.
“The important part of all this is that they followed protocols, so if there are people within six feet, they had their mask, (and there is) regular cleaning and disinfecting,” Jones said.
“They were very proactive with their proper precautions and thats always very important.”
The Odenton branch has the largest reduced occupancy number of all county libraries, with 116 people allowed in at a time.
The Creation Station and Computer Lab at the Odenton branch have been closed to avoid crowding.
Other safety protocols include mandatory mask-wearing with free face coverings offered by libraries, the removal of some furniture to avoid crowding, quarantining of all incoming materials for 72 hours before reshelving, returns limited to book drop and self-checkout encouraged via machine or the AACPL Checkout app.
There is also limited access to each building, limited study room availability, no meeting or conference rooms, no playthings at Discovery Docks, no print newspapers, no access to water fountains and no faxing, scanning, copying or wireless printing.
Library programs continue online only through Zoom and Facebook Live. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs.
If you have questions about COVID-19 or would like to be tested, call the Department of Health at 410-222-7256.
Staff Writer Olivia Sanchez contributed to this report.