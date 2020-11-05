Nov. 5: Anne Arundel County adds 113 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Anne Arundel County reported 113 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Thursday, according to state health data.
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county has reached 12,653 residents infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There were no new deaths recorded between Wednesday and Thursday, holding the county’s total to 271 deaths since the pandemic began. The county is counting about one death a day.
The county’s overall rate of positive cases is 15.3 per 100,000 people, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.
Statewide, cases are also on the rise. Maryland added 1,198 new cases and 10 new deaths between Wednesday and Thursday and recorded 588 people hospitalized, a slight decline from Wednesday. Of those patients, at least 59 are patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. Of those 59 patients, 14 were in the intensive care unit.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday morning a press conference at 5 p.m. to announce updates on the state's response to COVID-19.
This post will be updated.