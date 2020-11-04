Nov. 4: Anne Arundel County adds 92 new coronavirus cases and one new death

Anne Arundel County reported 92 new coronavirus cases and one new death Wednesday, according to state health data.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county has reached 12,540 residents infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. There was one new death recorded between Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 271 deaths since the pandemic began. The county is counting about one death a day.
The county’s overall rate of positive cases is 15.3 per 100,000 people, the highest it has been since the pandemic began.
Statewide, cases are also on the rise. Maryland added 1,000 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday and recorded 595 people hospitalized. Of those patients, at least 50 are patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. Of those 50 patients, 10 were in the intensive care unit.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 887 (1009)
- Annapolis (21403): 941 (1002)
- Annapolis (21405): 13 (20)
- Annapolis (21409): 322 (352)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 356 (438)
- Brooklyn (21225): 299 (891)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 36 (38)
- Crofton (21114): 375 (442)
- Crownsville (21032): 123 (170)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 58 (129)
- Davidsonville (21035): 89 (98)
- Deale (20751): 42 (43)
- Dunkirk (20754): 10 (98)
- Edgewater (21037): 329 (414)
- Fort Meade (20755): (72)
- Friendship (20758): 9 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 6 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 189 (255)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 787 (894)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,317 (1415)
- Hanover (21076): 381 (470)
- Harmans (21077): 11 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 39(40)
- Jessup (20794): 60 (804)
- Laurel (20724): 577 (614)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 190 (227)
- Lothian (20711): 168 (170)
- Millersville (21108): 279 (299)
- Naval Academy (21402): (21)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (50)
- Odenton (21113): 588 (623)
- Owings (20736): 0 (118)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,160 (1211)
- Riva (21140): 34 (38)
- Severn (21144): 755 (788)
- Severna Park (21146): 405 (478)
- Shady Side (20764): 48 (50)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 12 (14)
- West River (20778): 27 (27)