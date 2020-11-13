Nov. 13: Anne Arundel County reports 156 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Anne Arundel County reported 156 new coronavirus infections and one new death Friday ahead of new county restrictions set to take effect in the evening and next week.
Numbers released Friday morning show 13,751 county residents have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. One resident died between Thursday and Friday, pushing the county total to 275 deaths since the pandemic began.
County Executive Steuart Pittman on Thursday announced additional measures to combat the surging infections, including stricter limits on social gatherings. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday., county residents cannot gather indoors in groups of more than 10. Beginning Monday, sports run by county recreation and parks will be canceled. Beginning Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., bars and restaurants will be scaled back to 25% capacity.
Anne Arundel County’s overall rate of positive cases is 23.2 per 100,000 people, a tiny decrease from Thursday’s reported rate, but overall the second-highest caste rate recorded since the pandemic began.
Statewide, cases are also on the rise. Maryland added 1,869 new cases and 12 new deaths between Friday and Saturday. The state recorded 914 people hospitalized, an increase from Thursday, with 208 patients in intensive care. Of those hospitalized, at least 72 are patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore-Washington Medical Center.
Of those 72 patients, 18 were in the intensive care unit.