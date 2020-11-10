Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman: Hogan’s new restrictions not strong enough as coronavirus cases surge

County Executive Steuart Pittman diverged with Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday evening, saying the governor’s new restrictions to curtail increased coronavirus spread do not go far enough.
Hogan announced Tuesday night an emergency order scaling back indoor capacity at bars and restaurants from 75% to 50% and strongly advising Marylanders not to gather indoors in groups of 25 or more and not to travel to states with worsening case rates.
But Pittman said the announcements would do little to decelerate COVID-19′s spread.
“I don’t know how big your house is, but 25 people in my house is crammed in normal times,” he said. “I would never imagine having 25 people in my house during a pandemic.”
Pittman, a Democrat, was one of seven local leaders who wrote to Hogan last week, asking the governor to reintroduce restrictions similar to those in place at the beginning of the pandemic.
Anne Arundel County held restaurants to 50% capacity even as Hogan encouraged the state’s cities and counties to move toward further reopening. Pittman went further and implemented curfews for bars and restaurants to limit risky behavior from late-night customers.
But given spiking deaths from COVID-19, Pittman said further restrictions are necessary. The county executive said he would introduce new restrictions on Anne Arundel County this Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
The emergency actions will likely further scale back the number of people allowed to gather indoors and limit recreational sports, Pittman said. Pittman and the county health officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, are also examining whether the county needs to impose further restrictions on bars and restaurants.
Coronavirus infections continue to surge in Anne Arundel County, reaching a record case rate for the sixth day in a row.
Numbers released Tuesday morning continue a grim pattern, with 111 new infections reported since Monday, bumping the county’s seven-day moving average to 21.9 cases per 100,000 people. No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
At his press conference, Hogan commended Anne Arundel County specifically for enforcement actions to shut down businesses shirking mask and social distancing rules but urged counties statewide to step up enforcement actions.
Since March, Anne Arundel County closed down four businesses, which later reopened after retraining staff and submitting plans to the county health department detailing how they would better comply with coronavirus regulations.
But businesses have struggled to reign in customers who might disagree with state and county regulations or have fatigue as the pandemic moves into its ninth month.
“Part of the problem is really the clients of the business,” he said. “In bars, people are drunk and refuse to comply, and so enforcement really is difficult.”
Pittman instead sees limiting social gatherings, the main driver of cases in the county and state, as a path forward.
The county reached 13,335 confirmed cases and 271 deaths Tuesday. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
ZIP codes for Annapolis, Glen Burnie and Pasadena have the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases. Those areas represent some of the county’s most densely populated areas, with more people living in closer proximity and more opportunity for the virus to spread.
Kalyanaraman continued Tuesday to urge county and state residents to limit their time outside the home and with other people, especially given the upcoming holiday season.
Maryland reported 1,338 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, and a continued surge of more than 1,000 people contracting the virus each day that pushed the state’s rate of positive tests above the recommended 5% metric on Monday. The statewide positivity rate is 5.24%. Anne Arundel County’s seven-day positivity rate is not yet available.
Maryland now has 156,709 confirmed cases and 4,084 deaths.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at a rate last seen in April, with 761 people currently hospitalized. There are 176 patients in the ICU and 585 patients in acute care. In Anne Arundel County, 51 people are being treated for COVID-19 between Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center. Twenty patients are in the ICU, and 31 patients are receiving acute care.
The county announced Tuesday more than $400,000 in grant funding from CARES Act funds for volunteer fire departments that could not fundraise due to the pandemic. The money will be split among 10 different departments according to their submitted needs.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 917 (1040)
- Annapolis (21403): 973 (1031)
- Annapolis (21405): 14 (21)
- Annapolis (21409): 343 (378)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 377 (454)
- Brooklyn (21225): 308 (947)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 37 (39)
- Crofton (21114): 393 (462)
- Crownsville (21032): 132 (176)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 61 (142)
- Davidsonville (21035): 96 (105)
- Deale (20751): 42 (44)
- Dunkirk (20754): 10 (99)
- Edgewater (21037): 346 (435)
- Fort Meade (20755): (78)
- Friendship (20758): 10 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 7 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 204 (268)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 861 (977)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,447 (1553)
- Hanover (21076): 415 (505)
- Harmans (21077): 12 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 41(42)
- Jessup (20794): 64 (820)
- Laurel (20724): 602 (635)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 217 (260)
- Lothian (20711): 171 (172)
- Millersville (21108): 315 (323)
- Naval Academy (21402): (38)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (52)
- Odenton (21113): 641 (672)
- Owings (20736): 0 (127)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,262 (1315)
- Riva (21140): 36 (40)
- Severn (21144): 813 (839)
- Severna Park (21146): 449 (511)
- Shady Side (20764): 51 (53)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 13 (14)
- West River (20778): 28 (28)