Northeast High School community raises funds to hold pandemic prom at Maryland Yacht Club

Graduating high school Classes of 2020 missed many hallmark moments when coronavirus canceled the second half of senior year.
Gone was the ability to walk across stage to receive a diploma, to dress up and attend a dance or root on school teams in state championships. So when graduation, prom and other capstone events were canceled due to coronavirus, parents of students at Northeast High spent weeks raising money to host their own “Parent Planned Prom” to celebrate the students’ achievements and offer a final farewell to high school.
“I was very excited when we found out that the parents were going to plan something,” said Kelsey Hanson, a senior. “People were iffy about coming, they’re weren’t too sure about it, but as we got closer I think a lot of people were thinking about it like ‘Well, I think we should go. It could be fun.’ We ended up having a lot of people looking for tickets this week and we stopped selling them last week.”
Around 110 students bought tickets to the dance at Maryland Yacht Club in Pasadena. Parents Stephanie Ruff, Gina Hanson, Mona Chapman and Dan Calhoun raised $7,000 for the dance by raffling “Quarantine 2020″ and “Northeast Seniors” face masks with an eagle logo. They sold shirts to hire a DJ and reserve a photo booth and reached out to restaurants for donations for door prizes. Calhoun raised $1,200 by shaving his head and letting students wax his back.
The community of Northeast High coordinated the event and did not receive school support due to virus restrictions.
“We certainly understand the desire on the part of parents and the greater community to celebrate the awesome things their seniors have done. That said we can’t be any part of it,” school spokesman Bob Mosier said in May, pointing to state and county restrictions in place to battle the spread of the virus.
Anne Arundel County Health Department does not have a maximum cap on the amount of people allowed to gather in a private business. Businesses must operate at 50% its normal capacity, a requirement that varies in occupancy depending on the area of the space. For the yacht club, half capacity was 110 people.
Large, popular events are discouraged and social distancing and masks are required in public spaces. Organizers collected the names and information of the people attending the dance in case contact tracing for a coronavirus case is needed.
Some kids in attendance wore masks that matched their suits or dresses or put on a mask to walk inside the Maryland Yacht Club. Many others, taking photos in close groups outside and chatting at tables inside, did not wear a mask.
Teenagers in sparkles and sharp suites posed for pictures under black and gold balloons at a pavilion outside or under twinkle lights inside the dance. Groups of students reminisced on their favorite teachers they never had the chance to say goodbye to. They grumbled about the challenges of online learning and remarked on hearing the devastating news that school was canceled for the rest of the year.
The most valuable lesson the Class of 2020 learned from the pandemic, seniors said, is to appreciate life because nothing is guaranteed.
Wayne Bessling, 18, was preparing to play in the Class 3A state semifinal with the Northeast boys basketball team when the game was postponed and eventually canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The Eagles were set to play Poly at Xfinity Center at University of Maryland. It would have been their first state semifinal appearance since 1983.
“You’re going to appreciate stuff a lot more, walking across the stage and attending a dance,” Bessling said. “You only get one prom and that’s it.”
For many in attendance, prom is a celebration marking the end of 12 years working hard in school. The joy is combined with the pride of walking across stage at graduation, an experience seniors had a modified version of this year.
“I was the first person to graduate in my family,” said Nevaeh Routh, who transferred right before the shutdown. “Graduation kind of sucked for us.”
Anne Arundel County Public Schools moved graduation to a digital commencement and a diploma pickup in July for small groups of family to stand at a safe distance and watch seniors walk across a stage set up outside the schools, rather than a typical graduation in a stadium or auditorium with hundreds of people cheering.
Although graduation was quiet, and at times strange, seniors said the Class of 2020 is special for the unique challenges it’s faced — challenges they could be the only class to experience.
“I feel like we’re better than the rest. They all have regular stories. We have quarantine. We have to wear masks at a prom,” said Brehanna Beadle, 18.
Northeast prom was originally planned for April. Seniors expressed a sense of oddness having prom three months later, but gratitude for the chance to wear the dresses hanging in their closets and the chance to say goodbye to their friends.
“It’s definitely weird,” said Lyndsey Edwards. “But it’s also very nice that all the parents made this happen.”