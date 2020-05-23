Confused about what will open June 1 in Anne Arundel County under new coronavirus rules? We’ve got answers.

Restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus will ease on June 1 in both Annapolis and across Anne Arundel County.
Non-essential businesses in the county are currently allowed to offer curbside pickup only Here’s a look at how the Phase 1 reopening ordered Friday by County Executive Steuart Pittman and Mayor Gavin Buckley will change rules for barbershops, beauty salons and other “non-essential” retail businesses:
What can open?
Currently, non-essential retailers are allowed to offer curbside pickup only and businesses such as barbershops, beauty salons and others are closed except under special exceptions for emergency personnel.
Businesses will be allowed to open to customers but with strict capacity limits based on the size of a business. The maximum number of occupants (customers and employees) will be calculated based on 150 square feet per person.
What are the safeguards?
Businesses will be required to have protective measures in place regarding physical distancing and face coverings will be required for everyone in the store.
CDC guidelines recommend social distancing that results in 6 feet between people. The area of a six-foot circle around one person is approximately 113 square feet. The 150 square foot area for non-essential retail businesses represents a reasonable margin of safety since employees and customers move throughout the store and are not spaced equally at all times.
More specific details and guidance are being prepared by the county Department of Health and will be released next week.
Are there different rules for some?
Barbers and beauty salons are currently open for hair services only, but limited to one customer per establishment.
Beginning June 1, the maximum number of occupants will be calculated based on 100 gross square feet per person due to the small footprint of many facilities and the necessity of closer personal interaction in order for services to be provided.
Additional guidance and precautionary measures will be provided by the Department of Health next week.
What other counties are doing?
Anne Arundel County says it is the first Maryland county to set maximum occupancy for non-essential retail businesses based on gross square footage, which has a direct relationship to safe social distancing requirements.
Gov. Larry Hogan passed responsibilities to individual jurisdictions for reopening on May 13. The eight largest counties, all located in Central Maryland, have agreed to work in concert.
Prince George’s County also plans to move to a phase 1 reopening on June 1.
Other jurisdictions, where the number of coronavirus positive test results is lower, are moving faster to reopen,
What about Annapolis?
Annapolis jumped ahead of the county rules the day after Hogan’s announcement, allowing “one or two” people into small shops at a time while the county moved to curbside service only.
The confusion may have been a contributing factor to what city officials admitted was the careless observance of social distancing rules, open alcohol violations and failure to wear masks on downtown streets over the weekend.
The city is working to remind the public heading into the Memorial Day weekend of the rules:
- Bars and restaurants are not open for any table service (inside or out). Restaurants are permitted to operate with carryout and delivery service only. Patrons are permitted inside to place or pick up an order.
- Open drinks purchased at bars and restaurants are not to be consumed in public.
- People are strongly encouraged to practice physical distancing, at least 6 feet apart.
- People are required to wear masks or face coverings inside of businesses; people are strongly encouraged to wear them out-of-doors, especially in places where they might encounter others.
- People are encouraged to wash hands frequently and/or use hand sanitizer to slow the spread of the virus.
Annapolis announced Friday that will use the same spacing guidelines announced by the county for phase 1 reopening.
How are these decisions made?
Pittman has emergency powers through both the County Code and Hogan’s executive order. An effort to strip the executive of those powers by Republican members of the County Council failed Friday in a party-line vote.
Anne Arundel County says it is measuring eight factors in deciding how fast to open.
Two of those have been met, a sustained 14-day decrease in the number of acute care patients in the three hospitals that serve most county residents — Anne Arundel Medical Center, Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Harbor Hospital — and establishment of a contact tracing program to track the spread of the virus.
A third, obtaining a 14-day-supply of personal protective equipment, is considered in progress.
Reaching others, such as the ability to test 2 percent of the county population each week, are still farther away. The county currently is testing slightly less than 1 percent weekly, although additional testing sites were set up last week.
What if those trends are reversed?
Phase 1 reopening remains contingent on continued progress.
Anne Arundel County has more than 3,200 confirmed cases and more than 140 deaths. It has added dozens of new cases each day over the last week.