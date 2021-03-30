Soft launch planned for COVID vaccination site in Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in mid-April

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium as soon as April 15.
The mass vaccine site will have a soft launch on April 15-16 with 500 doses of the vaccine distributed per day, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Tuesday.
Following the soft launch, the number of doses will increase to 1,000 vaccines given per day on April 17-18 and then 1,500 per day after April 21, Pittman said during a county press call.
The stadium site will have 125 staff members there each day, he said.
The county’s fire department will take the lead on the site, said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. The department will determine what staffing is needed, including what can be provided through Maryland Responds. Anne Arundel Medical Center will be a partner at the vaccine site.
With the vaccine site still a few weeks away from launching, it is unclear what vaccine will be offered, Kalyanaraman said. The decision will be made at the state level depending on what vaccines are available.
This is not the first time the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has been used for vaccine deployment. In 2015, the site was used for a flu vaccine clinic.
However, the lessons learned from the flu clinic are not necessarily being used for the COVID-19 vaccine site, Kalyanaraman said. Instead, the county drew from that experience throughout the pandemic, including when it came to mass testing sites.
Those wishing to receive a vaccine will sign up through the state’s vaccine site. Those who need assistance with transportation can use the county health department’s transportation system, which is already set up for other clinics, Kalyanaraman said.
In addition to the upcoming mass vaccine site, the county will also have the Pip Moyer Recreation Center clinic, which will operate twice a week. On Wednesdays, the clinic will offer vaccines from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
