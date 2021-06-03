Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium mass vax site in closing in July, Anne Arundel wrapping up casino clinic

The mass vaccination site at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will close next month and county vaccination clinics are winding down in some locations, health officials said Thursday.
The changes come as Anne Arundel County crosses the 50% mark for county residents with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. The county Health Department reported Thursday that about 50.1% of the population, or 290,551 people, have at least one does. Of those, 256,511 have completed their vaccination.
In the remaining weeks, vaccine selection at the stadium site will include the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which became available Thursday.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where a clinic has provided coronavirus vaccines since April, will close on July 3, Gov. Larry Hogan announced, along with other mass vaccination sites across the state.
“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” Hogan said in a statement released by his office.
The site will continue to provide first-dose Pfizer shots through June 12. After June 12, the site will only offer Johnson & Johnson and second dose Pfizer shots, said Capt. Russ Davies, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. It has overseen the clinic since its opening this spring.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends people who get the first Pfizer shot wait at least 21 days before getting a second. Those who get the shot on June 12 will still be able to get their second shot on July 3.
Elin Jones, county Health Department spokesperson, said the county is planning to close its vaccine clinics at the Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover and the O’Malley Senior Annex in Odenton site before the end of the month. Those sites are currently only providing second doses.
The Health Department will continue running vaccination clinics at:
- Baymeadow Parking Lot in Glen Burnie.
- Lula Scott G. Community Center in Shady Side.
- Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold.
There are also plans to expand mobile and community clinics. An example of this is a clinic scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at First Sunday Arts Festival in Annapolis. Shots will be available for anyone 12 years and older.
The county reported only seven new coronavirus cases Thursday, though data may be skewed as fewer residents get tested. The case rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 2.7, the lowest rate is seen since cases quickly climbed in the early days of the pandemic.
As fewer people get tested, hospitalizations will become the key metric for measuring whether the recovery is on track, county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Tuesday. There were 23 people in the county hospitals as of Thursday; also a low since the number of COVID-19 patients began rising sharply in April 2020. Four people needed intensive care.
Across Maryland, about 54% of residents have received at least one dose, and about 49% of residents are fully vaccinated.
The overall number of doses given out in Anne Arundel County per day has declined in recent weeks, after peaking in mid-April.
The county health department announced earlier this week it would be setting up pop-up vaccine clinics at dollar stores, barbershops and other retail establishments where people who may not have been able to get a vaccine yet might want one.
The county is also partnering with private primary care providers to help them manage the vaccine supply chain, which requires keeping it extremely cold.
“That’s a little bit challenging for most practices where this isn’t the normal way vaccines are done,” Kalyanaraman said, “so we’re working with them to get those vaccines into their offices so they can do it for their patients.”